State supreme court hears water pollution arguments
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether to allow two groups to go to trial with a lawsuit claiming Iowa has allowed crop and hog farmers to pollute the Raccoon River, denying citizens safe water for drinking and recreation.
The case filed in March 2019 declares that every Iowan has a right to clean water under the Public Trust Doctrine, a legal concept that dates back to English common law and has been part of U.S. law since the nation’s founding.
The lawsuit claims lawmakers and state officials have failed to protect Iowans’ right to clean water by permitting nearly unlimited expansion of hog farms and few restrictions on pollution from crop farms, allowing bacteria, nitrates and phosphorous from manure and fertilizer to pollute the water. That pollution, the lawsuit argues, violates citizens’ right to clean water from part of the Raccoon River, a primary source of drinking water for about 500,000 central Iowa customers of Des Moines Water Works.
The state, represented by Iowa Solicitor General Jeff Thompson, argued the case should be dismissed because the Iowa Constitution places the responsibility of balancing the interests of farmers and water quality in the hands of the legislature and executives.
Lawyer Brent Newell argued for Iowa Citizens For Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch, which filed the lawsuit. He said the court should uphold an Iowa judge’s ruling in September 2019 that denied the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and let it proceed to trial.
A decision on whether the case will be allowed to go to trial will likely come in a few months.
Man sentenced to time served in assault
DES MOINES — A man shot by Des Moines police has been sentenced to time served for assaulting two officers during the scuffle in which he was wounded.
Ryan Mathews entered an Alford plea. Through the plea, he maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had strong evidence. Prosecutors also dropped a harassment charge related to the dispute that brought officers to his apartment on Jan. 31. Mathews reportedly had told a woman he “had a contract to have her life terminated.”
Former credit union manager enters plea
DENISON — The former manager of a Denison credit union has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she and at least one other employee embezzled nearly $1.5 million from the business.
Janine Keim entered her plea Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City to charges of embezzlement and making false statements.
Prosecutors allege she helped embezzle or misapply $1.48 million from Consumers Credit Union in Denison, which is now Cobalt Credit Union. The embezzlement allegedly occurred between May 2012 and March 2018.
Keim also is accused of filing false reports to conceal the amount of missing money.
The credit union’s former head teller, Brenda Jensen, 53, of Denison, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in October in federal court to embezzlement.