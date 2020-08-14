News in your town

Officials: Dump of spoiled milk leads to fish kill in Iowa

2 more Iowans die from storm incidents; 250K without power

08142020-state page news in brief

Trump campaign sues key Iowa counties over absentee mailings

UW-Madison Chancellor: 'We're in a real financial crisis'

Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

Man arrested in mother's fatal beating in Cedar Rapids

Trump campaign sues key Iowa counties over absentee mailings

1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

'Kicked in the teeth': Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

'Kicked in the teeth': Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

Iowa native Zach Johnson wins golf's Payne Stewart Award

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Madison-area coffee shop sues over local mask order

Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting

UPDATE: Reynolds: 10 million acres of farmland damaged by Iowa storm

Poll: Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

Madison-area coffee shop sues over local mask order

Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off 72 employees

Missing toddler found in northern Wisconsin

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

08112020-state page news in brief

Wisconsin Democrats decry Trump unemployment benefits order

University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

Road worker dies in machinery accident in eastern Iowa

Boy, man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan

University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

Motorcyclist dies after crash with stolen car in Iowa

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Waterloo COVID-19 outbreak

UPDATE: More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Mother of Iowa student who died in freezing temps sues

Authorities identify Fort Dodge woman fatally shot by police

2 men charged after trying to crash into police building

Family of man shot by Iowa deputy alleges cover-up in suit

For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Illinois school district says no pajamas for online classes

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief