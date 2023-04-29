LA CROSSE, Wis. — A man who reportedly fell asleep inside a La Crosse tavern faces weapons and drug charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Kou Vang, 31, of La Crosse, was charged Thursday with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule 4 drug with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm where alcohol is sold.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Buzzard Billy’s Bar and Grill, where a man, later identified as Vang, had fallen asleep at the bar without being served any alcohol. An employee told police Vang arrived at the bar via motorcycle around 12:45 p.m.
Police detected signs of impairment during a sobriety test and placed Vang under arrest for driving while intoxicated.
A search of Vang allegedly recovered 3.9 grams of methamphetamine, 20.5 grams of Xanax, 176.5 grams of marijuana, 6.1 grams of cocaine, $9,074 in cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Judge Scott Horne set cash bail for Vang at $500 with bond monitoring. Vang posted the bond shortly after the bail hearing. He has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday, May 4.
