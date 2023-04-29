LA CROSSE, Wis. — A man who reportedly fell asleep inside a La Crosse tavern faces weapons and drug charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Kou Vang, 31, of La Crosse, was charged Thursday with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule 4 drug with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm where alcohol is sold.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.