Man accused of threats over missing unemployment check
ALTOONA, Iowa — A central Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to bring a loaded shotgun to an Iowa Workforce Development office, police said.
Matthew Goodrich, 29, of Altoona, was arrested Monday in the Des Moines suburb and charged with making a threat of terrorism and two counts of harassment, the Des Moines Register reported.
Goodrich was upset about not getting his unemployment check when he called the office, police said. An office employee said Goodrich threatened to bring a loaded shotgun to the office and that he said the office should be blown up with a pipe bomb.
Goodrich denied threatening to bring a shotgun into the office, according to a police complaint. He also told investigators he may have been intoxicated at the time of the call, police said.
Goodrich’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
Possible abuse investigated at facility for disabledDES MOINES — Iowa officials are investigating possible abuse at a troubled state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.
Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, said in an interview Thursday that there is a “visible marking” on a resident at the Glenwood Resource Center, which has been rocked by scandals twice in the past four years, the Des Moines Register reports.
She said the injury couldn’t have been inflicted by another resident, because everyone who lives in the person’s house is immobile. Garcia said she asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to help determine what happened.
“We’re still very much sorting through the facts,” she said.
The institution is home to about 190 adults with severe intellectual disabilities, such as autism or seizure disorders. The residents live in ranch-style homes spread around the campus.
Although no staff members had been suspended and no criminal charges had been filed, supervision has been increased, Garcia said.
She said her agency also reported the situation to a state entity that regulates health care facilities and the U.S. Department of Justice, which already is investigating the Glenwood Resource Center over allegations of poor medical care and unethical research into sexual arousal.
Officials: Baby surrendered under safe haven lawDES MOINES — A baby was surrendered to state custody last month under Iowa safe haven law, state officials said Thursday.
A baby girl born Sept. 27 was the state’s 46th safe haven baby, the Iowa Department of Human Services said in a news release. The department declined to give details on where the baby was surrendered, citing privacy policies.
Iowa lawmakers changed state law following a 2001 case in which a mother killed her home-delivered newborn in eastern Iowa. Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted. Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.
Surrendered babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.
DES MOINES — State budget experts said Tuesday they expect state revenues to be about $1.9 million less than last year, revising their estimate to $7.91 billion.
The forecasters also estimated the state will bring in about $319 million more for next year despite economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and a sagging farm economy.
The estimate for the upcoming year would equate to 4% revenue growth, giving the state about $8.23 billion to spend, according to the Revenue Estimating Conference, a three-person panel that provide guidance for the governor and legislature.
The group by law must meet again in December and provide an estimate that Gov. Kim Reynolds must use to draft a budget.
Conference member Holly Lyons, director of fiscal services for the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, said the state’s economy was kept afloat by federal coronavirus emergency aid.
“Like the U.S. economy, Iowa’s economy won’t truly get back on track until the pandemic is over or at least until a viable vaccine or therapeutic treatment is available and widely distributed,” she said.
State budget director David Roederer was optimistic that the state is rebounding.
“Our economy isn’t growing by leaps and bounds but fundamentally we’re in pretty good shape,” he said.