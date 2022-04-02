2 people sentenced in disposal of murder victim
KELLOGG, Iowa — Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison.
Julia Cox, 56, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and Roy Garner, 59, was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell, the Des Moines Register reported. Cox pleaded guilty in December to abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact, while Garner pleaded guilty to those same counts and a count of destroying evidence.
Prosecutors have said Cox and Garner helped Cox’s son, 33-year-old Steven Vogel, move Williams’ body from the basement of the Grinnell home the three defendants shared. Williams body was found bound and burning in a Jasper County ditch on Sept. 16, 2020.
Vogel was convicted last year of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Williams’ death and sentenced in December to life in prison. A fourth person, 31-year-old Cody Johnson, faces trial in August on a count of accessory after the fact.
The crime initially triggered fears in Grinnell — which is about 45 miles northeast of Des Moines — that the killing was racially motivated. Williams was Black, while the four defendants are white.
Police determined the motive for the killing stemmed from Vogel’s jealousy and anger over his belief that his girlfriend was romantically involved with Williams.
Johnson testified that Vogel told him he killed Williams by clubbing him in the head from behind and hanging him with a rope in the basement of Vogel’s home. Johnson told detectives he and Vogel tried to remove Williams’ body from the basement, but were unable to do so. Police believe Williams’ body remained in the basement for several days before being moved.
Regulators approve natural gas plant near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. — State regulators have approved plans for a $171 million natural gas plant near Wausau, despite opposition from ratepayers, environmentalists and renewable energy advocates.
Two of the state’s largest utilities, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, say the plant is needed to maintain the power supply when renewable energy is unable to meet demand.
Opponents say the plant is not necessary and will raise rates as well as delay a shift away from fossil fuel.
But, the utilities say the 128-megawatt plant is a key part of a $3.5 billion plan to retire 1,600 megawatts of fossil fuel and replace it with wind, solar and battery storage power, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
WEC Energy Group, which owns the two utilities, has pledged to cut carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050.As part of the transition, they plan to keep a “modest amount” of natural gas in their power mix that includes the new plant.
Commissioner Ellen Nowak argued regulators need to “be the adults” to ensure reliable and affordable power throughout the clean energy transition.
“The record here shows that we have to build these units. They’re necessary,” Nowak said. “If you like renewables, then ... you need these units. They are a necessary part of the transition.”
However, Commissioner Tyler Huebner, the lone dissenting vote, noted utilities currently have more than 3,000 megawatts of natural gas in their power mix.
The commission voted, 2-1, Thursday in favor of the plant.
Teen charged in sidewalk shooting that killed 2
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a March shooting along a Chicago sidewalk that left two men dead and two others wounded on the city’s South Side, police said.
The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder after he was identified as the shooting suspect, Chicago police said. The teen was not identified.