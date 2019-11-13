Marine coming home 76 years after his death in WWII
DES MOINES — The remains of a Marine from Iowa will soon return to his home state 76 years after his death in World War II.
The Defense Department used DNA from a niece to identify the remains of 18-year-old Pvt. Channing Whitaker, of Granger, Iowa. Whitaker died on Nov. 22, 1943, during the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands in the South Pacific.
Whitaker’s niece Marla Brubaker said that it is a miracle that her DNA was able to identify Whitaker’s remains.
Archeologists have been working since 2009 to dig up and identify the remains of soldiers who were buried in a previously undiscovered burial trench on the Gilbert Islands.
Whitaker’s family will hold a funeral with full military honors in Des Moines on Nov. 22.
Daughter expected to testify in father’s murder trial
IOWA CITY — The adult daughter of an Iowa City man charged with killing his wife is included on a long list of potential prosecution witnesses.
A court document released Tuesday formally charges 67-year-old Roy Browning Jr. with first-degree murder in the April 5 stabbing death of his wife, University of Iowa employee JoEllen Browning.
Witnesses listed on the document include one of the couple’s two adult children, Elizabeth Browning Adrianse, of Des Moines.
Investigators allege that Roy Browning killed his wife as she was in the process of discovering that he had hidden major financial problems. He stood to inherit $2 million in savings and life insurance upon her death.
Judge overturns firing of teacher in black-doll case
CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge has overturned the firing of a Cedar Rapids teacher who had been criticized for how a black baby doll was left hanging in her classroom.
The Cedar Rapids Community School District board had terminated Tammy Ryan’s teaching contract at Metro Alternative High School. A social media outcry arose in spring 2018 when a photo of the doll tied around the waist by a ribbon and hanging horizontally from the ceiling was posted.
Ryan said students placed the doll around the room as part of a game. Ryan said she perceived the doll as flying. Others saw it as a racist allusion to lynching.
The board fired her, and she took the district to court, seeking a reversal.
In a ruling issued Oct. 30, the judge said: “This single instance of unintentional insensitivity does not amount to just cause to terminate Ms. Ryan’s teaching contract.”