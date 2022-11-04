MILWAUKEE — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed.

The tax cut to companies called "pass-throughs" benefitted not only Johnson's company and big donors, as had been previously reported, but it came as the senator's family was acquiring luxury properties that could also take advantage of the law, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

