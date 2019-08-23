CRESTON, Iowa — A man who'd been working for a YMCA in southern Iowa has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

Union County court records say 35-year-old Allen Long, of Lenox, is charged with lascivious acts with a child. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Court documents say the girl told deputies on Aug. 9 that Long molested her at a home in Afton.

YMCA officials say Long no longer is athletic director at the YMCA in Creston. He'd been hired in December.

