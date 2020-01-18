Suspect arrested in death of 78-year-old man in Wisconsin
COLFAX, Wis. — Authorities have arrested a man in the beating death of a 78-year-old man in western Wisconsin, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Sheriff’s authorities arrested the 51-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Edward Styer of rural Colfax.
Investigators say the suspect used a blunt object to kill Styer early on Wednesday and remained in the home until later that day. Authorities say the suspect then drove to Eau Claire and told a friend that something had happened in the house.
Deputies went to the home Wednesday night for a welfare check and found Styer’s body. Evidence is still being gathered in the case, and the investigation continues.
4 dead in house fire in northeastern Wisconsin
OCONTO, Wis. — A house fire in northeastern Wisconsin has killed four people, authorities said Friday.
Firefighters were called to the house in Oconto just before 3 a.m. Friday. Emergency crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Crews were not able go inside until several hours later because the house was unstable.
Authorities are withholding the names of the victims until relatives are notified.
The Oconto School District said counselors are available for students in school offices.