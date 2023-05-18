Court: Too late to sue athletic group for coach who sexually assaulted teens
MADISON, Wis. — It is too late for a woman to sue the sports organization that employed a basketball coach who repeatedly sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Wednesday.
The 4-3 decision from the court’s conservative majority overturns a lower court ruling that said the lawsuit was allowed under state laws that give victims of child sexual assault until they are 35 years old to sue their abusers or a religious institution if their abuser was a clergy member.
The woman who brought the lawsuit was one of two 13-year-old girls that Shelton Kingcade sexually assaulted while he coached girls basketball for the Amateur Athletic Union at a Madison high school. Kingcade was sentenced in 2016 to 13 years in prison.
The woman alleged that the Amateur Athletic Union had negligently hired and supervised Kingcade. She sued the group in 2019, just before turning 35, but her lawsuit was tossed from federal court and then revived in circuit court. Dane County Judge Rhonda Lanford initially dismissed the case, saying the woman had only until she turned 20 to sue the athletic union for negligence after the assault.
An appeals court overturned that decision in July, but the Supreme Court reinstated Lanford’s ruling because the woman wasn’t suing a religious organization or the person who abused her.
4 high schoolers die, 3 other people injured in crash near Chicago
WHEELING, Ill. — A three-vehicle crash in a Chicago suburb killed four high school students and injured a fifth and two other people, authorities said.
The teenagers killed in Tuesday night’s crash in Wheeling were between the ages of 16 and 18 and were traveling in the same car in the suburb northwest of Chicago, police said.
Three other people were transported to hospitals after the 10:20 p.m. crash, which involved three vehicles, one of which struck a light pole, causing a local power outage, Wheeling police said.
“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” police said in a statement.
The teens who were killed went to Buffalo Grove High School, school district spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a statement. The injured student also goes there.
Video leads to fine for illegal waste disposal
A video posted on YouTube that shows several people breaking mercury-containing fluorescent lights into a burn pit in east-central Iowa prompted state regulators to investigate the situation and issue a $2,000 fine, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources
The video — which was posted in September 2022 by a YouTube user who goes by the name “Magic Mullet” and has more than 260,000 views — purportedly shows the illegal disposal of the 8-foot-long fluorescent tubes at an acreage near Gladbrook in Tama County.
The video, which is more than 20 minutes long, includes exuberant dialogue about the improvement of lighting at a large machine shed used to work on vehicles but also shows the delighted disposing of the old fluorescent tubes from the shed in a burn pit.
The people depicted in the video take turns smashing the tubes together or tossing them into the air.
“To infinity!” one says, lofting a tube over the pit.
The day after the video was posted on YouTube on Sept. 11, someone emailed a complaint to the DNR and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that included a link to the video, according to a recent DNR administrative order.
Bill Gross, a senior environmental specialist who investigated that complaint, said it appeared the 10-foot-deep pit had been recently dug to dispose of waste from renovations at the site.
He noted lumber, insulation, household wastes, tire remnants and other items in the pit, the DNR order said.
The DNR fined Presley Bland of rural Gladbrook $2,000.
Bland agreed to transport the remaining waste in the pit to a landfill and was unaware of the potential for the broken fluorescent lights to contaminate the ground.
Bland “thought that since the fluorescent bulbs were only 10 years old they did not contain mercury,” the order said.
