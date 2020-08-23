Teenager convicted in fatal party shooting
PEORIA — A central Illinois teenager has been convicted in a 2018 shooting that killed two people and wounded a third at a fraternity party near the Bradley University campus.
A Peoria County jury found Jermontay Brock, 18, guilty Thursday of all four counts he had faced, including first-degree murder charges, WEEK-TV reported.
The South Peoria man will be sentenced Oct. 14, for the deaths of Anthony Polnitz, 22, and Nasjay Murry, an 18-year-old woman who was a pre-med student at Bradley.
Another woman was shot in the hand in the April 8, 2018, shooting at the party in Peoria.
Prosecutors said Brock, who was then 16, opened fire at the party because he wanted to make a name for himself within the Bomb Squad — a local street gang — when he saw a rival gang member at the party.
Man who drove into crowd sentenced
URBANA — A Champaign man who drove into a crowd of people and fled the scene has been sentenced to serve 18 years in prison.
Derek Overton was sentenced Thursday for the Sept. 24, 2019, incident that left one man paralyzed. Overton, who has already served 253 days in county jail, said he drove into the crowd of people to escape from getting jumped, The News-Gazette reported.
Overton’s offense is a Class 2 felony, but he faces Class X penalties between six and 30 years in prison due to prior convictions for residential burglary, aggravated battery and attempted residential burglary.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum, who negotiated the plea agreement with Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, said several people were in the parking lot during the night of the incident when several fights broke out. He noted that it reportedly involved a quarrel over the car Overton was driving, which he was keeping for another man serving a prison term.
McCallum said the fights had already ended when Overton backed into a crowd, hitting people, then put the car in drive and ran over a sidewalk where more people were standing before taking off.
One of the people he hit sustained a spinal injury that left him confined to a wheelchair. Another sustained a broken foot and a broken arm.