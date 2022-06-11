CHICAGO — A White Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park has resigned from the department.
Officer Bruce Dyker, who had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, left the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him, a department spokesperson confirmed. He had been a Chicago officer since 1998.
Videos showing Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, 2021, as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach later went viral.
In one video recorded by a bystander, Brown and her dog appear to be walking away from the officer as he follows closely.
Brown repeatedly tells Dyker not to come closer and to back up because he isn’t wearing a face mask. But he continues to approach and orders her to leave the area because it was closed.
Moments later, the officer appears to reach for Brown’s phone and then grabs her as she can be heard yelling, “Let go!” and struggles to break free.
Attorneys for the woman alleged the encounter became violent and was an “obvious case of racial profiling.”
John Catanzara, head of the Fraternal Order of Police chapter that represents rank-and-file Chicago officers, said Dyker would not be available to comment about his resignation.
“Bruce just had enough of the nonsense and scrutiny for doing his job,” Catanzara said.
Chicago rapper killed in shooting; woman wounded
Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early on Friday, authorities said.
The 31-year-old rapper was shot just after 5:30 a.m. in the Chicago neighborhood of Auburn Gresham on the city’s South Side.
Cash, whose name was Tristian Hamilton, was reportedly shot inside a vehicle, where he was sitting with a 29-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, ABC Chicago reported.
According to police, a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached the rapper’s vehicle when an individual got out of the car, opened fire and then fled westbound.
The rapper was shot multiple times. The female victim was struck in the arm and upper back. They were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where Cash was pronounced dead.
The woman survived, but she is believed to be in critical condition.
No one is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
Racine man sentenced for setting fire during protest
MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.
U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced 23-year-old Devon Vaughn on Thursday. Vaughn pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to commit arson. His attorney, Joshua Uller, said Vaughn acted “entirely out of his character.”
The judge noted the Aug. 24 fire at B&L Office Furniture caused nearly $2 million in damage and deeply frightened the family of Linda Carpenter, who started the business with her husband more than 40 years ago.
Jury convicts North Dakota man of shooting 2 officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury has convicted a North Dakota man of shooting two Wisconsin police officers.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported 25-year-old Nathanael Benton was found guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a three-day trial.
Body camera footage shows Benton shooting Delafield Officer Michael Henning and Hartland Officer Matthew Seeger at the Delafield Holiday Inn in November 2020. Both officers survived their wounds.
Benton testified during the trial that he had shot someone in Fargo a week earlier, fled to Indiana and was on his way back to North Dakota with a friend and another person when he stopped in Delafield. Officers responding to a hit-and-run in the area questioned his group as they were entering the hotel.
As Henning approached Benton to search him Benton pulled out a handgun concealed in his waistband and fired 10 rounds. Benton testified that he wasn’t trying to hurt the officers and was just trying to get away.
Benton is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.
He faces up to 78½ years behind bars.
