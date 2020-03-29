News in your town

Wisconsin/Iowa news in brief

Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies, cause of death unknown

Authorities search for man who fell out of boat in Iowa

Lack of social distancing leads to closure of parks, trails

Authorities: Man accidentally backed up truck over daughter

Police ID man killed, other injured in Marshalltown shooting

Health officials: 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa

2 more in Iowa die of coronavirus; total cases rise to 235

GOP says Iowa district conventions to take votes by mail

Authorities: Iowa slaying suspect captured at Illinois hotel

Authorities: Iowa man accidentally backed up truck over daughter

More Iowa Guard troops deployed in fight against pandemic

Authorities: Law enforcement impersonator made stop in Grant County