Man accused of stalking woman shot by Iowa Falls police
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — A man stopped by police Wednesday morning for reportedly stalking a woman he used to date was fatally shot by officers when he displayed a gun and tried to flee the stop, according to police.
The fatal encounter happened in Iowa Falls shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, when police, Hardin County sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a call for help from the woman, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The woman reported that a man was stalking her by following her in his car.
Officers who arrived at the scene said they saw the man run his vehicle into the woman’s car. Police then ordered the man to get out of his vehicle. He refused, police said, and displayed a shotgun and tried to flee. That’s when police shot him, officials said.
Police did not immediately release the man’s name.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting.
The deadly encounter led Iowa Falls schools and Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls to cancel classes Wednesday.
Man sentenced to 25 years for 2017 Cedar Rapids killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after taking a plea deal for the 2017 shooting death of another man in a Cedar Rapids parking lot.
Quarzone Martin, 29, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Andrew Meeks, television station KCRG reported.
Martin was convicted of second-degree murder in the case in 2017 and sentenced to 50 years in prison, but the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned the first conviction last year. Quarzone took prosecutors’ deal ahead of his second trial that had been scheduled for last month.
Prosecutors have said Quarzone fatally shot Meeks and wounded a 30-year-old man on July 2, 2017, in the parking lot of a Cedar Rapids Walmart store over a drug deal.
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are investigating after officers discovered four people dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday morning.
Police said in a news release that officers entered a home just before noon to conduct a welfare check and found four people shot to death, including three adults and one juvenile.
Investigators believe one of the deceased individuals killed the other three and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say there’s no threat to the public and the investigation continues.
Driver has medical event, strikes 2 pedestrians near Chicago
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A motorist suffered a medical emergency in a suburban Chicago strip mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon, striking two pedestrians that were standing near a building, and leaving all three persons involved in critical condition, police said
An unidentified driver was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a “medical event,” Midlothian police said.
The vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked vehicles and two elderly pedestrians before striking a building and coming to a rest, police told WMAQ-TV.
All three individuals were transported to an area hospital and were initially listed in critical condition, authorities said.