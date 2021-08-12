More than 90K without power in Chicago area
CHICAGO — More than 90,000 Chicago-area homes and businesses remained without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight thunderstorms that came one day after at least seven tornadoes touched down in parts of northern Illinois.
As of 7 a.m. CDT, about 96,000 Commonwealth Edison customers remained without power, with most of those in Cook, Lake, McHenry and Kane counties after a Tuesday storm raked the area with wind gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the utility.
Residents in Evanston and Plainfield reported extensive tree damage, while about 6,000 customers lost power in Evanston, where there reports of malfunctioning street lights, traffic signals and street flooding, National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro told the Chicago Sun-Times.
The weather service said a survey crew had confirmed Tuesday that at least seven tornadoes touched down Monday in northern Illinois, with three of those storms given preliminary ratings as EF-1 tornadoes, which produce winds between 86-110 mph.
Three of the other tornadoes were weaker and the strength of the seventh storm had not yet been determined, according to the weather service, which said Monday’s storms damaged trees and some structures in portions of Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane Counties.
Storms pummel Wisconsin for 6th straight dayMILWAUKEE — Wisconsin residents were taking cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for at least three counties and at least two twisters that had touched in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.
Tornado warnings were in effect for portions of Juneau, Monroe and Marathon counties, the National Weather Service reported. The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah and the weather service in Green Bay confirmed a tornado 15 miles south of Wausau.
A tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service said there was still the chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail in that area.
No reports of damage were immediately available.
The latest round of weather follows a day when storms across parts of Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power.The storms erupted quickly across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday evening, feeding off humid unstable air across the region.
Police: 2 men try to defraud Iowa Lottery
MASON CITY, Iowa — Two Iowa men accused of using bad checks to buy more than $800 in lottery tickets saw a total profit of $134 after winning on some of the tickets, Cerro Gordo County authorities said.
Now, the pair face a dozen felony charges between them and must come up with thousands of dollars in bail money to be released from jail.
Richard Lee Pierce II, 29, of Ventura, faces charges of attempting to defraud the Iowa lottery and forgery, while Joey Henry Allen, 31, of Clear Lake, faces similar charges plus a felony theft count, the Globe Gazette reported.
Court documents say Allen went to a Ventura convenience store on six different occasions on July 18 and 19, buying a total of $824 worth of lottery tickets and paying with a check that bounced. Police said Pierce later took the winning tickets back to the store, cashing out for $958 in winnings.
Allen was arrested on Aug. 3 and remained Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce was arrested Monday and was being held on a $5,000 cash bond.