Four people shot in residential area of Des Moines
DES MOINES — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a residential street near a middle school in the northeastern part of the city. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
Police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released the names or ages of the victims.
17-year-old in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old
FORT MADISON, Iowa — Police in the southeastern Iowa town of Fort Madison have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.
Officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
Police say the weapon was found inside the victim’s home.
It wasn’t immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.
Illinois woman charged in August fire deaths of her 5 kids
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A woman has been charged with child endangerment in the August fire deaths of her five young children, who she allegedly left in a southwest Illinois apartment without adult supervision.
Sabrina Dunigan, 34, of East St. Louis, faces five felony counts of endangering the life/health of a child in St. Clair County, and online court records indicate there are pending grand jury actions in the case, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Charging documents said the children had been left without adult supervision, which was a proximate cause of their Aug. 6 fire deaths, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.
Deontae Davis Jr., 9; 8-year-old twins Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy’el Dunigan, 2, were killed. Four of them died at the scene and the fifth died at a local hospital.
Dunigan had not surrendered to police or been served with an arrest warrant as of Thursday afternoon, said Chris Allen, a spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney office.
Dunigan’s father, Greg Dunigan, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that he cannot believe authorities would charge her with a crime after everything she lost.
“Why are they trying to do this to her?” he said. “She done lost all she can lose already. Why they want to take the rest away, meaning herself? She don’t have nothing left.”
Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan of the East St. Louis Fire Department said shortly after the August fire that the children were home alone on the second floor of a two-story, brick building.
He said Sabrina Dunigan left briefly to pick up her boyfriend from work and she reported the fire after she and her boyfriend arrived at the apartment.
Sabrina Dunigan has said she suffered burns on her arms and feet during her futile attempts to reach her children.
Greg Dunigan has said he and his wife lived in a separate part of the one-bedroom apartment, and awoke to find smoke in apartment. He said flames prevented him from reaching his grandchildren and he and his wife jumped from the apartment’s second floor, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
State agents investigate fatal shooting by Eau Claire police
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by Eau Claire police.
The DOJ said officers responded to a 911 call of a person breaking into a residence in Eau Claire about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said someone had broken in and was armed with a knife.
The man stabbed a woman in the home, leaving her with serious injuries, state officials said. Two Eau Claire police officers entered the residence and encountered the intruder. Authorities say one officer shot the man, who died at the scene.
Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a regional medical facility. Her condition was not available. No officers were injured during the intrusion, the Leader-Telegram reported. Police say the man who was fatally shot was 30 years old and has not been identified.
The two veteran Eau Claire officers involved are on administrative leave per protocol as DOJ investigates and turns its findings over to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.
Man accused of killing mother in Antigo found in Burlington
ANTIGO, Wis. — A man charged with killing his mother in Antigo has been arrested in southern Wisconsin, according to police.
The Burlington Police Department says officers were notified that Derek Goplin was dropped off near Aurora Medical Center Wednesday about 7 p.m.
Officer located Goplin, arrested him and took him to the Racine County Jail. The 38-year-old Goplin is charged in Langlade County with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Sixty-three-year-old Susan Reese was found fatally stabbed in her Antigo home Monday morning after police were asked to do a welfare check.
According to court documents, police saw Reese and a child outside her home on security video taken Sunday afternoon. Goplin was shown leaving with the child early that evening.
Someone later found the child wandering alone at a Waukesha motel, according to court documents.
Death of man in Dows being investigated as a homicide
DOWS, Iowa — Authorities in north-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man in the small town of Dows.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that EMS crews called to a home on Tuesday found the body of Mario Salvador Lopez. His body was sent to the State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner. DCI said that after the autopsy, the death was being investigated as a homicide.
No further information was released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.