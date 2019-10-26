Girl hit by vehicle dies; 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE — A 6-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee.
Police say the children were hit in a crosswalk on the city’s north side about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a motorist who swerved around vehicles stopped at a red light.
A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were seriously injured. Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference at the scene that the girls are sisters and that the three children were headed home from an elementary school playground.
The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash after driving through the red light.
Mistrial declared in Janesville case
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A judge has declared a mistrial in a Janesville fatal stabbing case after a bailiff said jury deliberations had become “toxic.”
Judge Barbara McCrory declared the mistrial Thursday after a Rock County jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Julian Collazo. Collazo is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, of Janesville, in December 2017.
A bailiff told the judge the jury was in a “toxic” situation, and that jurors had to be separated while they debated the evidence.
A hearing is set for Dec. 18 to discuss what happens next.
Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend
KEOKUK, Iowa — A judge who presided over a nonjury trial has convicted a man who’d been charged with killing his former girlfriend.
Lee County court records said Judge Mary Brown found 25-year-old Adam McCain guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Authorities said McCain stabbed 27-year-old Calove Sackman once on Feb. 5 in Keokuk, got into his vehicle and ran her over, and then got back out and stabbed her several more times.
Court revokes attorney’s license
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has revoked an attorney’s law license, concluding she improperly kept a client’s money she wasn’t entitled to.
The court said in an order released Friday that Tina Muhammad cannot apply to restore her Iowa license for at least five years.
2nd vaping death reported in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a second state resident has died after being hospitalized for a vaping-related lung injury.
The department on Thursday refused to give the patient’s identity.