Hospitalizations in Iowa drop for COVID-19 patients
Those who are infected by the coronavirus and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals declined about 7% last week as similar decreases in infections were noted by state health officials.
That is a retreat from a modest, monthlong upward trend of reported infections and hospitalizations.
About 149 infected people were hospitalized on any given day last week, down from 160 the week before, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of new reported infections in the past week among people who weren’t previously infected totaled 1,753 — a 9% decrease from the week prior.
The total number of tests that identified active infections was 2,442 for the past week. That’s a 1% decrease. It includes reinfections of people who were previously infected by the virus, which the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services does not report to federal health officials.
The state also reported 17 new deaths among infected people, although it’s unclear when those deaths occurred. A total of 10,742 have died since the start of the pandemic.
Detective loses defamation suit in ‘Making a Murderer’ case
MADISON, Wis. — A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer.”
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled in favor of Netflix and “Making a Murderer” filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, concluding that none of them acted with any malice toward now-retired Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Colborn.
Netflix aired “Making a Murderer” series in 2015. The 10-part series follows the story of Steven Avery, who spent nearly 22 years in prison for sexual assault before DNA tests exonerated him. He was released in 2003 but was convicted four years later along with his nephew, Brendan Dassey, in the 2005 murder and rape of photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey were ultimately both sentenced to life in prison.
The documentary raised questions about whether Manitowoc County officials framed them. Colborn, who participated in the Avery investigation, filed a lawsuit in April 2019 alleging that the documentary defamed him by misquoting his testimony — and editing snippets of his testimony, and reactions of others in court to make him appear nervous and uncertain.
Wisconsin man pleads guilty in Michigan governor kidnapping plot
BELLAIRE, Mich. — A Wisconsin man accused of assisting the key figures in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge and will cooperate with prosecutors.
Brian Higgins said he attempted to provide material support for terrorism, a crime that carries a maximum prison term of five years. He drove past Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s second home in Antrim County in 2020 while allies waited across a lake for a signal from his laser-style device.
Higgins was among five men scheduled to face trial later this year in northern Michigan. They were not charged in the kidnapping conspiracy but were accused of providing key support.
Higgins, 54, admitted that he was on the night ride with a camera rigged to his pickup truck. Whitmer was not at the house at the time.
Wisconsin angler ties Minnesota northern pike record
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Wisconsin angler caught a 46.25-inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record.
Brad Lila, of Hudson, Wis., caught and released the fish Jan. 22. Lila said he hollered and waved for help and two nearby anglers came to his aid. Lila tried to get the fish to turn its head to come up the hole, but the fish was large and slush under the ice complicated the endeavor.
After about 30 minutes, Lila was able to get the fish through the ice and get quick measurements before releasing it back into the water.
To be eligible for a catch-and-release state record, the fish must be photographed alongside a ruler or measuring stick that clearly shows the length and must have at least one witness in addition to the angler who caught it.
The big pike exactly tied the 46.25-inch fish caught and released by Brecken Kobylecky, of Geneva, Ill., on June 21, 2021, on Basswood Lake.
