Ex-husband sentenced in woman’s 2011 death
WHEATON, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2011 sexual assault and slaying of his ex-wife.
Juan Granados, 43, was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty last year of first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault for attacking and killing Nancy Bustos.
A DuPage County judge sentenced Granados to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and 10 years for the sexual assault, with the sentences to be served consecutively.
Bustos, 36, was found dead in October 2011 in the bathroom of the Glen Ellyn apartment where she and Granados, who had divorced the previous year, were living, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Bustos had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. Investigators determined that the evening before she and Granados had been involved in a scuffle.
They had been married for 10 years and had two children, although they divorced in 2010. They had continued living together in the apartment but at the time of her death, Bustos was trying to move out after she started dating someone new.
After Bustos’ death, police said Granados drove to Mexico and lived there for six years, eventually remarrying.
He was extradited to the U.S. in late 2017.
Kennel owner sentenced to jail for death of 29 dogs
WHEATON, Ill. — The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a fire will spend 20 days in a county jail.
Garrett Mercado’s sentence was announced Tuesday by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.
Berlin’s office had sought a sentence of 180 days in jail.
Mercado, 32, also was sentenced to two years probation followed by four years of conditional discharge during which time he will only be allowed to own one dog.
He was found guilty last month of animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties.
Prosecutors have said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.
The fire at the kennel led Illinois lawmakers to approve new legislation that requires kennels in the state to always be staffed and have sprinklers or alarms that ring at the local firehouse.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed that legislation into law in August 2019.
A Chicago police supervisor now faces firing for his role in the wrongful raid of social worker Anjanette Young’s home a few years ago.
Sgt. Alex Wolinski faces dismissal for eight different police department rule violations — ranging from bringing discredit to the department and failing to promote its efforts to disrespecting a person and incompetency — according to city records filed last week to the Chicago Police Board.
The Feb. 21, 2019, raid at Young’s Near West Side home was highlighted as part of an extensive WBBM-Ch. 2 series on faulty search warrants executed by Chicago police officers. Late last year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Law Department attempted in court to block Ch. 2 from airing body camera footage of Young’s home and police handcuffing her while she was naked.
The body camera footage was evidence in a lawsuit that Young filed against the Police Department for the raid.
The Law Department was unsuccessful in preventing the news station from airing the story, which ran in mid-December 2020, sending shock waves through City Hall. It prompted police Superintendent David Brown, who was not leading CPD at the time of the raid, to revamp the Police Department’s search warrant protocols.
It also led Lightfoot — who also was not mayor at the time of the raid — to sign an executive order designed to make it easier for people who file complaints against police with COPA to get copies of video and other materials in cases in which they’re involved.