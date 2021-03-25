Plans for Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit approved by Evers
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed off Wednesday on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit, hailing the project as a job creator that will help the region recover from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of the Interior in April approved taking 32 acres just north of the Illinois border into trust for the purpose of developing the complex. Federal law gives governors the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos.
Evers, a Democrat, promised when he was running for governor in 2018 that he would approve the project. He said Wednesday that the complex will provide more than 2,000 construction jobs and more than 1,500 long-term jobs.
The complex would include one of the largest casinos in the state as well as a 300-room hotel with more than 45,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, and a 40,000-square-foot indoor waterpark.
Prison for nurse who stole drugs from hospice patients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A nurse who pleaded guilty to stealing morphine from hospice patients at a central Illinois nursing home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
Kandis Mills, 47, of Tuscola, must report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on May 25, the United State’s Attorney’s Office in Springfield said in a news release.
Mills pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of a federal charge of tampering with consumer products. She was sentenced on Friday.
Mills was working at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care in Champaign that year when, according to prosecutors, an internal audit revealed that a bottle of morphine and nine tablets of opioid medication were missing.
A few days later, a nurse at the facility noticed that a patient’s morphine bottle appeared to have been tampered with. Other nurses reported that Mills “seemed lethargic, was slurring her words, and staring into space,” according to the release.
When she was questioned by investigators, Mills admitted to stealing and using the morphine herself, consuming it infrequently at first before doing so every day. She said that she had poured tap water into the morphine bottle to hide what she had done. But staff at the facility noticed that the patients from whom Mills had stolen morphine had “experienced difficulty with pain management near the end of their lives.”
“This case shows both the devastating harm caused by opioid addiction to include almost unforgivable collateral damage inflicted on our most vulnerable citizens,” Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey said in a statement.
Police investigating vandalism as hate crime
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating the spray painting of a racial slur on the front of a vacant rental house as a hate crime.
Police received a call about the vandalism Tuesday morning, and officers discovered a message in yellow spray paint using the slur and delivering a message that Black residents aren’t wanted on the tree-lined street of neatly-appointed Dutch colonial and Cape Cod homes.
The vandalism elicited an angry reaction from Police Chief Wayne Jerman.
“I’m disgusted and furious that someone would do this,” Jerman told The Gazette. “We are handling this as a hate crime. We are talking to all the neighbors and exploring every lead at this point. We have investigators working the case.”
Local police are working with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to see whether federal hate crime laws apply to the case.
The house has been a source of neighborhood complaints over the last year, with reports of everything from disturbances and car thefts to drive-by shootings at the home.
Police records show that from January 2020 through Oct. 15, there were 25 disturbance calls, 13 weapon calls, two thefts, one domestic incident, and seven suspicious persons reports in connection with the home.
Last year, the city declared the home a nuisance property.
Parking lot confrontation leads to hate crime charge
NEW LENOX, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man faces a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly shouted “white power” and raised his arm in a Nazi salute to a family that included two Black children, authorities said.
According to New Lenox Police, the woman and her children were getting into their vehicle outside a Walgreens on Thursday when Justyn Giarraputo, 37, of unincorporated New Lenox, sitting in a car allegedly shouted and gestured at the family.
Police told the (Tinley Park) Southtown Star that the woman took a photograph of the license plate on Giarraputo’s vehicle and contacted police. The next day, police interviewed Giarraputo at his home and then presented their findings to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.
Giarraputo was subsequently arrested on the felony hate crime charge as well as a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He was released from the Will County jail on Saturday after posting $5,000 bond.
It was not immediately clear if Giarraputo has retained an attorney. He could not be reached for comment because he does not have a listed telephone number.
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in East St. Louis shooting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two men died and a third was critically injured in a shooting in East St. Louis, police there said.
The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area between Interstate 64 and Highway 15, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Arriving officers found two men fatally shot and a third who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s office identified those killed as 33-year-old Brandon Johnson and 42-year-old Ramondo Bootchee.
No arrests in the shooting were immediately reported.
Man fatally shot outside Illinois license bureau
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Two men are in custody after a fatal shooting Wednesday outside a Secretary of State driver’s license bureau in suburban Chicago.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the facility in Bridgeview, a suburb southwest of Chicago, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said in a statement. The man was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
Bridgeview police pursued a vehicle from the scene of the shooting and took two suspects into custody in Chicago Ridge after a foot chase. The shooting was believed to be a targeted attack, according to Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania.
The victim of the shooting hasn’t been identified, nor has a motive been revealed.
Trial for 2 men charged in fatal police shootout begins
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Attorneys gave opening statements Wednesday in the attempted murder trial of two men accused of a violent home-invasion robbery that led to the fatal 2018 shooting of a third suspect by police.
Wapello County prosecutors told the jury they will hear evidence showing Michael Bibby, 35, and Dalton Cook, 26, both of Ottumwa, guilty of attempted murder, as well as robbery, burglary and willful injury counts.
Defense attorneys for the men said the state’s case lacks crucial evidence to prove all the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Authorities say Bibby and Cook were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, and shot and seriously injured a man in front of the home. The three fled and were later intercepted by Ottumwa police officers and the shootout occurred.
One of the men, David Roy White of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police, authorities said. Bibby also was shot, but survived. Police later arrested Cook following a manhunt. No officers were injured in the shootout.
The trial is expected to run through much of next week.