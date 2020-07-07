The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that 38 inmates and three correctional staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility after it conducted widespread testing July 2.
The facility conducted 373 new tests in Fort Dodge after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 July 1. One inmate who is older than 70 has been hospitalized, while the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, said Cord Overton, department spokesperson.
As of Monday, there were 1,102 inmates at the Fort Dodge facility, just shy of its maximum capacity of 1,162.
Fort Dodge inmates are now required to wear face masks when they leave their cells.
“It is expected that the facility will remain under a modified restricted movement status for the next several weeks as those that have contracted COVID-19 recover, and the department can ensure that the spread is under control,” Overton said.
The department is waiting on the results of 100 more tests and additional testing will be conducted over the next several weeks.
Inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated in medical units, while staff members who tested positive are staying at home, Overton said.
In March, the department accelerated the release of its inmates to help create more space and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In April, it suspended new inmate admissions from county jails.
The department started accepting inmates again at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in May. Since March, the department has reduced its population over capacity by 50%.
“This resulted in additional space being created within the facilities to allow for mass-quarantining if it was needed,” Overton said.
The ACLU of Iowa has called on the state to limit the number of arrests, people in county jails and number of people being held on pretrial detention. Additionally, the group is asking the state to commute people with medical conditions who would have been released in the next two years. and commuting people who were scheduled to be released in a year.