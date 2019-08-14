State’s 1st West Nile virus case confirmed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Chicago resident in his 70s is the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.
The agency said Tuesday the man became ill in late July.
Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, “West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people so it’s important that you take precautions like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home.”The department said 74 counties in Illinois last year reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, or a human case. It reported 176 human cases, including 17 deaths.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a common house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Suspected carjacking ends with 1 fatality
CHICAGO — Authorities say suspects in an attempted carjacking near the Illinois-Wisconsin border led police on a high-speed chase to Chicago 50 miles away after a man fatally shot one of them outside his home.
Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt., Chris Covelli said the 14-year-old boy was shot at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday by the 75-year-old owner of a vehicle that the teen and the others were allegedly trying to steal in the Lake County community of Old Mill Creek. He said the suspects drove to the scene of an accident and asked police to help the teen who’d been shot. Covelli said the juvenile died at the scene. The other four were captured in Chicago when they tried to run from the vehicle.
Man guilty of lesser charge in boys’ death
BELLEVILLE — A judge found a southern Illinois man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a toddler.
Judge Dennis Doyle handed down the verdict Tuesday in the trial of Gyasi Campbell stemming from the April 2017 death of Kane Friess-Wylie, 2, of Belleville.
Prosecutors sought a murder verdict because of the extent of Kane’s injuries.Defense attorneys in their closing arguments Monday said Doyle should consider the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, maintaining the prosecution’s case was based on “supposition upon supposition.” They said no prosecution witnesses could say how the child was injured.
Tornado reported
EDINBURG, Ill. — Authorities say a suspected tornado was reported in central Illinois as severe thunderstorms moved through portions of the state.
The National Weather Service said it received a report of a tornado Monday night near the Christian County community of Edinburg, about 175 miles southwest of Chicago. No injuries were reported.