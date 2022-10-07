GREEN BAY, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn't have standing to bring the lawsuit.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden's order unlawfully circumvented Congress' power over spending. They also argued the plan was discriminatory by seeking to give particular help to borrowers of color.

