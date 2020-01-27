Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills bicyclist in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding a bicycle.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the north side of Milwaukee. The victim was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man. Emergency crews tried to revive the man, but he died. The driver fled the scene.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the suspect vehicle is a maroon or red Pontiac G6 with front-end damage, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Man fatally shot in shopping center lot
GLENDALE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot in a parking lot of a shopping center in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale, police said.
The man was killed in the parking lot of U.S. Bank at Bayshore Town Center early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that an employee at the Old Navy store, located across the street from the bank, said he heard three gunshots around 8 a.m.
The man died at the scene. Police are looking for a suspect.
Police investigate baby’s death
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby who was brought to a police station Sunday.
Police said the infant was brought into the front lobby of Milwaukee District Four’s police station shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The baby was unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures, and the Milwaukee Fire Department assisted, but they were unable to revive the infant.
Police continue to investigate but say foul play is not suspected.
Few details released in police shooting
WAUSAU — More than a week after a fatal police shooting in Wausau, Wisconsin authorities still haven’t released the names of officers involved or the suspect.
Few details have been released about the Jan. 16 shooting. Wausau police officers and Marathon County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave, but it’s not clear how many officers were involved and who fired the fatal rounds.
Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven told the Wausau Daily Herald that he believes the state will release names today. A Justice Department spokeswoman told the newspaper Friday that the investigation was ongoing.
So far, authorities have said the suspect was trying to steal vehicles, and fired at police numerous times before police shot back. Authorities say the suspect fell to the ground and ignored commands to drop the weapon before pointing it at officers. Police shot again.
The newspaper reported that a video posted to Facebook showed police shooting a person on the ground. In the video, officers can be heard yelling. At one point the person waves something in the air and officers began firing multiple times.
Bliven has urged the community to reserve judgment until the Justice Department completes its investigation because the video doesn’t show the entire incident.