Cedar Falls joins cities with mask mandate
DES MOINES — Cedar Falls approved a mask mandate Tuesday, joining with other Iowa cities that have taken similar moves as the state continues to see high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.
Cedar Falls joins Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Muscatine and Waterloo in enacting mask requirements. Enforcement of the rules vary but are primarily focused on education, with police in some communities instructed to hand out masks to those not wearing them.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to approve a statewide mask order because she said it would be impossible to enforce. Reynolds has told local jurisdictions that because she hasn’t issued an order, they don’t have the authority to enforce their mask mandates.
In Cedar Falls, the mask rule takes effect immediately and will last for six weeks. It requires masks for people older than 5 while in indoor public places, including businesses, and outdoors when it’s not possible to maintain a distance of 6 feet.
The Cedar Falls City Council approved the rule on a 4 to 3 vote.
“To me, this is a health care crisis, and we are addressing a health care crisis,” council member Kelly Dunn said.
Those opposed to the move favored a strong recommendation rather than a mandate.
Police officer named in Coralville shooting
CORALVILLE — Coralville police on Wednesday identified the officer who shot a man who pointed a gun at officers during a standoff last week.
Police said officer Joshua Van Brocklin fired the two shots that hit Joseph George Maser in the upper torso on Sept. 3 at a Corvalville home. Maser, 47, of Coralville was taken to an Iowa City hospital, and police have declined to release his condition.
Van Brocklin has worked in the Coralville Police Department for 14 years. Van Brocklin agreed to a voluntary interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. When an inquiry into the shooting is completed, it will be forwarded to the Johnson County attorney.
Man sentenced for theft from Fleet Farm store
SIOUX CITY — A western Iowa man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at a Fleet Farm store in Sioux City.
Robert Smith, 22, of Bronson, received the sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree theft, the Sioux City Journal reported. Smith was also ordered to pay $14,805 in restitution to Fleet Farm.
Prosecutors said Smith began taking cash from a register at the store on Sept. 30, 2018, shortly after the store opened, and continued to take money from registers on a daily basis. He was arrested Nov. 19, 2018.
Davenport man pleads guilty in wife’s beating death
DAVENPORT — A Davenport man charged in the strangulation and beating death of his wife has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Casey Klemme, 39, had been charged with second-degree murder in the July 26, 2019, death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme, 39. An autopsy showed she died after internal injuries to her neck and blows to her head.
On Friday, Casey Klemme accepted a deal in which he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, domestic abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Under the agreement, he will serve 20 years in prison.
Klemme will be sentenced Oct. 16.
Tiffany Klemme died a day after officers were sent to her Davenport home to check a report about domestic abuse. She was found lying on a floor with bruising on her left eye, a bloody nose and other injuries.
She declined medical attention and was found dead in the home the next day.
WATERLOO — An Iowa woman has been charged in the death of a dog that was locked inside a bathroom with no food or water.
Alicia Cai Swanson, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with animal neglect causing death. She was released from jail pending trial, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
The landlord called the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22 after finding a black and white dog whose remains that had been there for so long that they stuck to the floor.
The landlord told deputies he was evicting the former tenant, who hadn’t lived at the rural Waterloo house for about three months, according to court records.