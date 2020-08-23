Official: State can’t process enough tests for school reopenings
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin can’t process as many coronavirus tests as health officials say they want when schools and colleges reopen this fall.
State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Friday that health officials will prioritize testing and processing for outbreaks as students return to classrooms and resume interacting, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“There certainly is not enough testing . . . to do it at the level that you would want to do it ideally in a situation like this,” Palm said.
Three times last month the number of tests conducted met or exceeded the state’s capacity to analyze them. The state’s processing has increased since then from around 22,600 to 26,162 as of Friday.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison alone plans to process at least 6,000 tests a week. Other campuses plan to test only students who are symptomatic or who have been exposed to the virus.
Black students call for removal of boulder
MADISON, Wis. — Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison want the school to remove a 70-ton boulder from campus because its nickname is a racial slur.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that a glacier pulled the rock to Wisconsin from Canada about 12,000 years ago and deposited it in the side of a hill that is now part of the state flagship school’s campus. Workers pulled the rock out of the hillside in 1925 and moved it next to the school’s observatory.
The boulder was officially named Chamberlin Rock to honor Thomas Chamberlin, a 19th-century geologist and university president.
But at the time of the rock’s discovery some referred to it colloquially with a racial slur. The slur was commonly used then to describe any large dark rock but appears to have fallen out of use by the 1950s.
Black students want the rock removed as the nation grapples with George Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was Black, died in May after a White Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Chancellor Rebecca Blank has asked campus planners to look into removing the boulder.
Black students also have demanded the school remove an Abraham Lincoln statue from campus. University leaders have no plans to remove that statue, however.
Former police chief seeks damages
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s former police chief is seeking damages of $625,000 from the city following his recent demotion, a reduction in rank he did not accept.
Alfonso Morales filed a damage claim against the city Thursday for breach of contract, denial of due process and loss of reputation.
The Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain on Aug. 6, about two weeks after giving him a long list of directives with the threat of discipline or termination if he failed to complete them.
Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.
The seven-member civilian commission voted unanimously for Morales’ demotion. Morales filed for retirement the following week.