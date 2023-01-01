SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In the title of the new Sioux City-based podcast "Before the Tones Drop" there's the mission statement of the Fire Rescue workers behind it.

"Watching EMS-based shows, people see the fire department and the EMS and see the action side of things but what they don't necessarily see is what happened in the firehouse," Sioux City Fire Lieutenant Phil Marchand told the Sioux City Journal. "So we're bringing you into the world before those alert tones come in."

