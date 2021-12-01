Man charged in alleged DUI crash that killed 3 people
WHEATON — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in the October deaths of three people when he allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk into another car at a speed over 120 mph, prosecutors said.
Brendan Wydajewski, 22, faces three felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said Monday.
The Naperville man allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .147 — well above the state’s limit of .08 — when his vehicle crashed into another car in Lisle on Oct. 30 while traveling at 122 mph, prosecutors said.
The impact cut in half a car driven by Andrew Purtill, 46, of Aurora, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wydajewski was injured but one of his two passengers, Geovanny Alvarez, 22, of Waukegan, died at the scene and the other passenger, Graciela Leanos, 21, of Shorewood, died later at a hospital.
Rep. Rodney Davis to seek reelection, skips governor race
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who toyed with the idea of challenging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker next fall, said Tuesday he will seek a sixth term in Congress.
The Republican from Taylorville had said his decision would be based on the congressional district map Democrat Pritzker signed into law last week.
Democrats currently hold 13 of the state’s 18 seats. But Illinois loses a representative because of population decline. Democrats who control the General Assembly, mindful of their party’s slim control of Congress and the large number of GOP-held state legislatures drawing maps, created 14 districts favoring Democrats and three which appear safe for Republicans.