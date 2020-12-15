Iowa to return $21 million in virus aid used for IT project
DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa is returning $21 million of federal coronavirus aid money it planned to spend on upgrading state information technology systems, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday.
Reynolds said in a statement she has directed the Iowa Department of Management to return the money to the state’s virus relief fund by Friday.
The funds were initially allocated for payments related to the state’s contract with Workday, a cloud-based human resources, finance, and planning system being implemented to modernize the state’s IT infrastructure. Of the allocation, $4.45 million had already been spent.
Reynolds said U.S. Treasury officials initially assured the state the Workday project was an allowable expense but has now determined the payments were not allowed expenditures under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Reynolds said the state’s outdated IT systems remain a critical need so the project will proceed as planned and she will seek supplemental funding from the Iowa Legislature to pay for the project.
Reynolds said the state has spent all but $47.3 million of the $1.25 billion Iowa received from the federal virus relief fund, which must be allocated by Dec. 30. She confirmed the money will be allocated by the deadline but said an extended deadline would be helpful to “allow time to use the funds to create additional programs and support other needs among Iowans.”
Illinois receives first 43K doses of COVID-19 vaccine
CHICAGO — Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
The news came as health care workers nationwide started getting the first shots of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.
Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses within weeks. Chicago officials expect about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.
“Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Pritzker said in a statement calling it a ”momentous occasion.”
Illinois reported another 7,214 COVID-19 cases Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has reported more than 850,000 cases. Nearly 14,400 people have died.
In Chicago’s Cook County suburbs, health officials expect about 20,000 doses this week for 15 hospitals, Dr. Kiran Joshi, who heads the Cook County Department of Public Health, said during a Monday news conference.
Explosion and fire at Waterloo school bus garage injures 4
WATERLOO, Iowa — Four people were injured Monday in an explosion and fire at a school bus garage in Waterloo, authorities said.
The explosion occurred at the School Bus Sales garage shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
Four people were taken to hospital in private vehicles and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation.
“One of the walls was blown out, we had fire and smoke from the exterior,” said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. Firefighters found a burning school bus inside the building.
Two people shot with compound bow, teen arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after shooting two people with a compound bow in Janesville, police said.
Officers were dispatched to Mercy Hospital in Janesville shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of two people shot with a bow. The two told police they were shot during a disturbance. There was no word on their conditions.
The suspect fled the scene and returned to a residence where police established a perimeter and began communicating with him. The teen eventually surrendered, police said.
He was treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility and then taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Man charged in March killing of 15-year-old
CHICAGO — An Evanston man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago boy found dead in an alley last March.
A judge on Sunday ordered Eric Gunn, 21, held without bail. He’s charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in the death of Esteban Luvianos, Chicago police said in a statement.
Gunn was taken into custody Friday in suburban Lincolnwood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Luvianos was found in an alley in Bowmanville on Chicago’s North Side on March 16 with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. The youth, who was an Amundsen High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene.