Woman faces charges after 7 children found in ‘vacant’ apartment
CHICAGO — A woman faces misdemeanor child endangerment charges after seven children — one of them a 23-month old baby — were found inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant on Chicago’s West Side.
Jessie Hunt, 31, was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.
Police said that the children were found Friday afternoon by officers during a well-being check after they received a tip about a person living in the first-floor apartment that was supposed to be empty.
All seven children were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where they were in good condition, according to police.
It was not immediately clear if Hunt, whose last known address was on the city’s South Side, was the mother of the children.
The seven children range in age from 14 years old to 23 months.
Milwaukee shooting leaves 2 dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police reported two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday.
A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds. They were both found in a parked vehicle.
Police said that they do not have any suspects, but they continue to investigate the shooting.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A dog that disappeared from a yard in rural Missouri about 10 months ago has been reunited with her owner on New Year’s Day.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Athena was recovering from amputation surgery when she went missing from the yard of her owner, Dylan Summers, in the town of Bourbon.
In early December, an East St. Louis pet rescue called Gateway Pet Guardians took in Athena after she and several other dogs were confiscated from a St. Clair County property.
A friend of Summers saw Athena’s photo, under the name Miss-A-Toe, on the Gateway web site while looking for a dog to adopt and notified Summers.
“She is already settled back in at home, and it’s like she never left,” said Summers.
The reunion solved some lingering questions, explained Alisha Vianello, the program director for Gateway, which is located more than an hour from Summers’ home.
“Everyone involved in her rescue had been so puzzled as to how a dog who not only was spayed but was also healthy and had received a life-saving surgery was on the property with other dogs who seemed likely to have never received veterinary care,” she said. “All the missing pieces really came together when I spoke to Dylan.”