Hacked websites, hate speech hit suburban Chicago schools
SKOKIE, Ill. — Students at two suburban Chicago school districts were exposed to hate speech and lewd material last week after hackers apparently infiltrated both districts’ websites, school officials said.
Police were investigating Wednesday’s incidents that targeted the Maine Township High School District 207 and Niles Township High School District 219 — both of which have ethnically and racially diverse student populations, the Pioneer Press suburban newspaper group reported.
District 219, which has two schools in Skokie, said in a statement to parents that emails were sent through a district email account Wednesday night to all district students containing “lewd, racist, anti-Semitic and patently offensive content.”The district said its information technology team is working with the Skokie Police Department to investigate the incident, which prompted school officials to cancel Thursday’s first-period remote learning classes and temporarily suspend student access to district email accounts.
“As a district we condemn these actions and messages,” the district said in its statement.
District 207, which has two schools in Park Ridge and one in Des Plaines, told parents in its statement that “hate speech, images of hate and other inappropriate images” were posted to each of its three school websites and district homepage by an unknown hacker Wednesday night.
Park Ridge Police Department Executive Officer Tom Gadomski confirmed that the department is investigating the incident but declined further comment.
“We are dedicated to investigating this matter and if they are discovered, to prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law,” District 207 said in its statement.
Wisconsin man charged with assaulting missing girlWAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Oconomowoc man with sexually assaulting a Missouri girl who went missing in September.
Nathan Nehs was charged Nov. 6 in Waukesha County with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the criminal complaint states that Nehs met the girl about three years ago through an online gaming platform. He was 17 at the time; she was 11.
According to the complaint, Nehs drove to Missouri on Sept. 16 to pick up the girl and take her back to his parents’ house in Oconomowoc. They arrived at the house on Sept. 17 but the complaint says his parents didn’t know she was there until sometime between Sept. 20 and early October. Nehs allegedly told them he was dating her and she told them that she was 16 and lived in the area.
Nehs held her captive in his bedroom and kept her in a closet for two weeks, according to the complaint. Text messages from the girl’s electronic devices indicate she was also held captive in a car trunk; she demanded in multiple messages to Nehs on Sept. 20 that he let her out of the trunk.
He sexually assaulted her 24 times, according to the complaint.
The Journal Sentinel reported Nehs’ cash bond has been set at $50,000. His attorney, Leah Thomas, didn’t immediately respond to messages after hours Friday.
2 Chicago police officers hurt when SUV hits squad carCHICAGO — Chicago police say two of its officers have been hurt after an SUV hit a squad car.
The two officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after the crash in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
The officers were driving just after 10:30 p.m., when a man driving an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the side of the squad car, polices said.Citations were issued to the driver of the SUV, WBBM-TV reports.
Gettysburg Address to be on display at Lincoln museum
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A handwritten copy of Abraham Lincoln’s most famous speech will be on display for two weeks in a Springfield museum.
Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum said it is only one of five surviving handwritten copies. The 1863 speech starts, “Four score and seven years ago...” Lincoln delivered it at the dedication of a cemetery for soldiers killed in the Battle of Gettysburg.Most of the time the document is kept in a climate-controlled vault to protect it from light and humidity.
The exhibit opens Wednesday and ends Nov. 30. An actor portraying Lincoln will visit the museum to answer questions about the speech and there’ll be an online discussion on Thursday.
After the speech, Lincoln handwrote a copy that was sold to raise money to benefit wounded soldiers. Museum officials said “four score years later, it was for sale again,” and school children across Illinois donated change so the state could buy it. That copy is the one housed at the presidential library.
Iowa man convicted for ex-girlfriend’s killing, hotel fireSIOUX CITY, Iowa — A judge on Friday ruled that an Iowa man is guilty of second-degree murder for killing his former girlfriend in a hotel room and then setting it on fire.
But District Judge Steven Andreasen ruled 30-year-old Jordan Henry’s drug-addled brain and underlying psychosis prevented him from former the specific intent to kill 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton, Iowa, the Sioux City Journal reported.
The ruling spares Henry from a mandatory life-in-prison-without-parole sentence for first-degree murder.
Instead, the Sioux City resident faces 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and 25 years for first-degree arson.
Henry was convicted of strangling Bockholt to death on Jan. 24, 2019 in a Sioux City hotel room. He then set the room aflame to conceal her killing, according to prosecutors.
The judge said Henry’s chronic methamphetamine use and mental illness interfered with his self-control, making it difficult to prove the killing was premeditated.
“Henry likely was not thinking clearly and likely had a diminished ability to control his impulses,” Andreasen wrote.
Henry’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet.
Man found guilty in grandmother’s slaying
ONAMA, Iowa — A judge in western Iowa on Friday found a man guilty of first- degree murder for killing his grandmother in 2018.
District Judge Zachary Hindman on Friday ruled Eliot Stowe is guilty for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Eliot Stowe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without opportunity for parole.
Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her.
Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat. Eliot Stowe’s defense team has argued that he suffers from schizophrenia and that he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.
“I’m very disappointed with the decision, based on the evidence that was presented at trial,” his public defender Jennifer Solberg said.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Police: Woman fatally shot in Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa — A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday in Waterloo, authorities said.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies who heard gunshots in the area found the woman with one gunshot wound inside a residence shortly after midnight, the Waterloo- Cedar Falls Courier reported.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name was not released pending notification of family members.
Police arrested a 36-year-old Waterloo woman on a pending charge of first-degree murder.