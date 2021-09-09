Democrats say Fort McCoy refugees are being properly vetted
SPARTA — Several Democratic members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation who toured Fort McCoy say they’re confident Afghan refugees arriving at the Wisconsin base are being properly vetted before they resettle across the country.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Reps. Ron Kind and Mark Pocan toured the base in Monroe County on Tuesday with several Democratic state lawmakers.
Kind said evacuees were undergoing a “multi-layered” process that includes biometric screening.
Fort McCoy is one of eight U.S. military bases that’s temporarily housing Afghans who have fled their country after the recent collapse of the government to the Taliban. The base can host up to 13,000 refugees and as of Friday, 8,780 people had arrived.
Pocan said refugees could start completing the immigration process and leaving the base to resettle elsewhere as early as this weekend. He said all but one of the arrivals have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine as part of their medical screening.
Kind confirmed that officials had reported “a very small amount” of COVID-19 infections among the evacuees, but said the lawmakers didn’t get an exact number of positive cases.
The refugees are getting other vaccinations as well, including for measles and mumps.
Baldwin said officials at Fort McCoy have been checking whether there are any child brides among the refugees. No one 15 or younger has been found to be married, Baldwin said the delegation was told.
An ex-boyfriend of woman killed arrested in her deathRHINELANDER — An ex-boyfriend of a Rhinelander woman found fatally shot in June was arrested in Illinois, according to Oneida County sheriff’s officials.
The 30-year-old man was taken into custody in Carol Stream on Tuesday afternoon in the death of 26-year-old Hannah Miller. She was found dead of a gunshot wound along a road in the town of Pelican, near Highway 8 on June 30.
Law enforcement had been searching for the man now in custody since Miller’s death.
Police previously arrested a 24-year-old man who they believe played a role in planning Miller’s murder.
Authorities say the extradition process has begun to transfer the suspect to Oneida County.
Woman arrested in 6-year-old boy’s death
WEST ALLIS — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy in a Milwaukee suburb which police are investigating as a homicide.
Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child in West Allis had a “possible knife wound to his stomach.” First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Hank Brown-Rockow. An autopsy was planned for Wednesday.
Police did not describe the relationship between the woman and the boy. Authorities say they are not looking for additional suspects.