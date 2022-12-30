MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's secretary of veterans affairs, who pushed to increase resources for veterans facing homelessness and addiction, will retire at the start of the new year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

Secretary Mary Kolar, who previously served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as a captain in the U.S. Navy, was appointed head of the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs by Evers in 2019. She will retire on Jan. 2, 2023, according to a news release from the governor's office.

