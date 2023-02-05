Moville Historical Society member Grace Linden holds a Woodbury Central sweatshirt that she wore in high school, at the Moville Senior Center in Moville, Iowa. The historical society has purchased the Security National Bank building on the city’s Main Street, with plans to turn it into a city museum.
MOVILLE, Iowa — From the time she was a teenager attending Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Grace Linden wondered why her town didn’t have a museum.
It made no sense to her that Moville, home of the Woodbury County Fair and Woodbury County Library, didn’t have a place where people could learn about the town’s history, notable residents and businesses that once occupied Main Street buildings.
“I always had a dream that Moville should have a museum,” Linden told the Sioux City Journal.
A few decades later, that dream is about to come true.
When Security National Bank finishes building its new bank in the coming months and vacates its present location on the town’s main square at Second and Main streets, the Moville Historical Society will move into the historic building, built in 1919.
The focus then turns to filling a museum instead of wishing for one.
“It’s something we can be proud of in Moville is see what people did to build our city. Most people see the worth of it,” said Linden, a retired Sioux City Public Museum curator who returned to Moville in 2016.
The museum has been a low-key project since the historical society was formed in 2019, but it’s time to raise the profile now that the museum is becoming reality. The historical society is hosting a museum launch party from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Moville Community Center.
It’s a way to step up efforts to obtain more items, increase awareness and raise money.
“It’s really helped that people are beginning to notice us,” said Linden, the historical society’s president.
It’s easier to take notice when people know the museum is a sure thing, taking up residence in a building many of them have visited to conduct financial transactions.
Charles Logan established First Trust & Savings Bank in 1919, built the current building and later expanded into an adjacent building. The bank was owned and operated by the Logan family until Security National Bank bought it in 2015.
Knowing the historical society was interested in the building, Security National Bank reached out to Linden two years ago to inform her of the bank’s plans to build a new building on Frontage Road along U.S. Highway 20. Was the historical society, the bank asked, still interested in the current building for its museum?
Linden didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I said, ‘Of course,’” she said.
Charles Logan’s son, Howard Logan, donated the money to buy the building, which the historical society has owned since June. The bank will easily transform into a museum, Linden said, and no major renovations will be necessary.
Linden said she hopes the museum will give residents a sense of history and pride about where they come from.
“It’s telling the story of Moville, Iowa, to everyone,” she said.
A story that, soon, will be an open book for anyone to walk in and enjoy.
