Abortion Iowa
Buy Now

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy before speaking at the Family Leadership Summit on Friday in Des Moines. An Iowa judge temporarily blocked implementation of the new law on Monday.

 Charlie Neibergall

DES MOINES — An Iowa judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, just days after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law.

That means abortion is once again legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy while the courts assess the new law’s constitutionality.

Recommended for you