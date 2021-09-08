Democratic U.S. Senate candidate faces multiple campaign finance charges
MADISON — Milwaukee City Council member Chantia Lewis, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was charged Tuesday with a series of campaign finance violations for allegedly using donations and improper travel reimbursements on more than $21,000 in car payments, family trips, a worship conference and other personal expenses.
The four felonies and one misdemeanor were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office. Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.
Lewis, 41, has made no immediate comment on the charges. Her attorney, Jason Luczak, said Lewis would seek to have the charges dismissed. He said prosecutors can’t establish any criminal intent and account statements not referenced in the complaint would show Lewis had no intention of stealing money or committing a crime.
The complaint said she used $13,400 in campaign funds for personal expenses; deposited $2,725 in campaign donations for personal use; spent nearly $3,300 in campaign money on travel and received $2,250 in false travel reimbursement from the City of Milwaukee.
Evers seeks changes to make pardons easier
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn’t issue any for eight years, and he has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process.
Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office less than three years ago to 263. He’s on pace to issue more pardons in three years than the nearly 300 that former Gov. Jim Doyle did over eight years. Evers has already surpassed the 262 pardons issued by Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum over the 16 years before Doyle took office.
Most of the pardons Evers has granted to date are for low-level crimes, often drug-related, from convictions many years or even decades earlier.
Evers signed an executive order on Monday creating an expedited process for pardon applicants. Under the process, the pardon board chair may send an application directly to the governor without a hearing if the person committed a non-violent crime and sufficient time has passed since the conviction.
Police say 6-year-old died of knife wound to stomach
WEST ALLIS — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy as a homicide, according to officials.
Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child had a “possible knife wound to his stomach.” First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. According to police, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office planned to do an autopsy Wednesday.
Strong storms rattled eastern Wisconsin
GIBRALTAR — Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind and large hail to eastern Wisconsin on Tuesday morning.
Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties. In Door County, trees and power lines were knocked down and Highway 42 was closed between county Highway A and Gibraltar Road because a live wire was arcing on the roadway.