Longshot Republican entering U.S. Senate race against Baldwin
MADISON, Wis. — A longshot candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin who has never run for office in the state before planned to launch her candidacy Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to officially get in the race against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, planned to announce her candidacy for the 2024 election at an evening event in Stevens Point, according to her campaign.
Recommended for you
Raveendran declined to comment ahead of the campaign launch event to The Associated Press. But in a flyer detailing her candidacy, provided by her campaign, Raveendran said that she decided to run because she felt the political system needed “new people with new ideas.”
Raveendran said she is a single mother with three children and is running to “bring the perspective of regular people and regular moms to Washington,” according to her campaign material.
Raveendran’s campaign flyer said if elected she will push for eliminating illegal immigration, “fight against the woke agenda and preserve the innocence of our children,” end the war in Ukraine and push for congressional term limits.
DNR: Deer disease shows ‘exponential growth’ in Iowa
A fatal neurological disease that affects whitetail deer has become a statewide concern and is poised to rapidly become a bigger threat in parts of Iowa.
That’s because chronic wasting disease has been increasingly detected in central Iowa — far away from known hotbeds of infections — and because about 10 years have lapsed since its first appearance in the state.
“We know based on data and how the disease has progressed in other states that we would expect to see this kind of slow progression for the first six to 10 years, and then once the disease is established, this exponential growth,” said Tyler Harms, a wildlife research biometrician for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR’s surveillance program discovered 96 deer with the disease in 2022, which is nearly double what it found the year before. Nearly all of them were in far northeast or southern Iowa where the disease has lingered for years.
But two infected deer were also found in central Iowa, in Grundy and Jasper counties. And the DNR recently announced it had confirmed the disease in a deer in Marshall County. Another infected deer was discovered in Greene County in 2021.
Creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’ dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO — Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58.
Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday in a statement to WLS-TV.
“Casper was a fun-loving, giving person,” his wife, Kim, said in the statement. “He was a genuine, family oriented man. He loved Chicago with all his heart. He will be greatly missed.”
His “Cha Cha Slide” continues to be a favorite at weddings, clubs and many other events about two decades after it became popular. Participants typically dance in lines and rows, following commands to a funky beat.
Perry told WLS-TV in a May interview that the “Cha Cha Slide” initially was an aerobic exercise for his nephew who worked at a fitness club. It would go on to become popular in many countries.
“I have one of the biggest songs that’s played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball. They played it at the Olympics. It was something that everybody could do,” he said.
Perry said he was diagnosed in 2016 with renal and neuroendocrine cancer.