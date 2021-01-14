200 national guard troops to inauguration
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is sending about 200 members of the Illinois National to Washington, D.C., to help with security at next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Pritzker announced Tuesday that the guard members would travel to Washington in advance of Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.
Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, commander of the Illinois National Guard, said in a statement that “supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois.”
Retired priest dies before court appearance
CHICAGO — A retired priest who was charged in the 2019 death of a suburban Chicago teacher after he allegedly struck her with his car as she walked across a parking lot has died, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Wednesday.
The Rev. Paul Burak, 74, died Monday at his Orland Park home. The archdiocese did not give a cause of death.
Burak was arrested in December 2019 after he allegedly struck Margarat “Rone” Leja and Elizabeth Kosteck as they were walking to their cars after leaving a holiday party for staff of St. Michael School in Orland Park that Burak had also attended. The 61-year-old Leja died at a nearby hospital that night.
Burak, who had retired in 2018 as pastor at St. Michael Parish, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. That charge was later dropped and at the time of his death, Burak faced charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. He had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing on Tuesday.