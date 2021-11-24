Chicago-area priest reinstated year after abuse probe began
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago priest has been reinstated as a pastor after a review board for the Archdiocese of Chicago found there was “insufficient reason to suspect” he had sexually abused children 25 years ago.
The Rev. David F. Ryan was first asked to step away from the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich in November 2020 when an investigation into the alleged abuse began.
Archbishop Blase Cupich then announced on Sept. 9 that Ryan had been cleared and reinstated.
But a week later, Ryan was once again placed under investigation after Cupich said new information had become available to the archdiocese.
Ryan led Mass on Sunday at the St. Francis de Sales parish immediately after being reinstated, the Chicago Tribune reported.
He said in a statement last week that he was innocent but that the church was right to be vigilant and must investigate all claims.
“It is important that you know I categorically deny that I have ever abused a child. I have faith the investigation will confirm what I know to be true and that I will return to parish ministry when it concludes,” Ryan said in a statement on Nov. 18.
The abuse allegations were from when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. Ryan was ordained in Springfield in June 1979 and started working in Maryville six years later. He became acting executive director in 2003.
The Archdiocese of Chicago, which covers Cook and Lake counties, serves around 2.2 million Catholics.
Bodies of 2 women found inside idling car
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Authorities in the northwestern Illinois community of East Moline were investigating the deaths of two 18-year-old women whose bodies were discovered early Tuesday inside an idling car at a local park.
In a news release, the city’s police department said the bodies were found at about 4:30 a.m. at Jacobs Park. The department said that it appeared the car had been running for several hours in the spot where it was parked and that officers saw no immediate signs that the two women had suffered any obvious injuries.
The cause of death remained under investigation and the names of the two women were not released pending the notification of next of kin. The release did not say when autopsies would be conducted and the Rock Island County Coroner’s office did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
Man to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man is scheduled to plead guilty next month to a misdemeanor charge of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court records.
The misdemeanor count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building” against Mark Kulas Jr., 27, of Lake Forest, was made public Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, the Chicago Tribune reported.
When he returns to court for sentencing on Dec. 6, he faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail. His brother, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced the same day to similar charges. The younger brother, who was charged about five months ago, was linked to the riot after he allegedly posted a video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol.
Iowa DCI identifies man killed by officers
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — An investigation continues after police officers fatally shot a man near the south-central Iowa town of Centerville.
The shooting happened Sunday after officers received a call about a domestic assault outside of town. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday that two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy “were engaged in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one person killed.”
The DCI identified the man killed as 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville. No further information about the shooting was released.
The officers involved were placed on administrative pending the investigation. No officers were injured.
Man pleads not guilty to child pornography
WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo, Iowa man last week pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges connected to an international investigation.
A federal grand jury charged 31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson with receipt and possession of child pornography, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Olson pleaded not guilty Thursday. He’s currently jailed pending another hearing.
The indictment alleged Olson had images of a child under age 12 between 2019 and 2020, the newspaper reported.
Olson’s email surfaced after undercover Australian police took over an Australian man’s email address and received images of child abuse from hundreds of people.
Australian police sent findings to U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, which turned the information over to local Iowa authorities.