4th Wisconsin voter charged with election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — A fourth Wisconsin voter out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election was charged with election fraud on Thursday by a Republican prosecutor who is running for attorney general.
Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said the charge alleging that a felon voted illegally does not mean that the election won by President Joe Biden was stolen. The criminal complaint does not identify whether the person charged is a Republican or Democrat or whom he voted for in the presidential election.
“But elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn,” Toney said in a statement. “We will continue to prosecute any circumstances of voter fraud, as allowed by law, in order to safeguard our electoral process and ensure the public has confidence in our elections.”
Wisconsin Republicans, fueled by anger and the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, have ordered two separate investigations in the battleground state Biden won by fewer than 21,000 votes. One is underway by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. The other was ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and is being led by former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
Charges of election fraud are exceedingly rare in Wisconsin, but there typically are a handful after every major election. The crime of election fraud is a felony.
Only three other people have been charged to date with fraud related to the November election.
In one case, out of St. Croix County, a 64-year-old man faces four felony charges for casting two absentee ballots. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Monday. In Sawyer County, a 36-year-old Florida man was charged with election fraud after unsuccessfully trying to obtain an absentee ballot by falsely claiming he was a resident of the village of Radisson. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Oct. 11. In a third case, a 49-year-old Cedarburg woman faces two felony charges after prosecutors say she submitted an absentee ballot close to Election Day for her life partner who had died months earlier. Trial is set to begin Oct. 12.
In the latest case, prosecutors allege that 63-year-old Donald Holz voted illegally in Fond du Lac because he was a convicted felon who had not completed the terms of his probation. He faces a $10,000 fine and up to three years and six months in prison if convicted.
According to the complaint, Holz told investigators that he “went ‘online’ and as far as he knew it was ok for him to vote.” Holz said he told election workers he was on probation and doesn’t know why they let him vote if he wasn’t allowed to, the complaint said.
“Holz stated he wished he had called his probation agent to determine if he was eligible to vote,” the complaint said.
The prosecutor, Toney, is running against University of Wisconsin professor Ryan Owens in the Republican primary for attorney general in 2022. The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who on Thursday dismissed the GOP election investigation as chasing conspiracy theories.
2 students at same Chicago school killed just hours apart
CHICAGO — Two teenagers who attended the same Chicago high school were killed just hours apart, the latest violent tragedy involving young people in the city.
“It’s heartbreaking. They call it the Simeon curse because we lose a student every year. When is it going to stop?” Aie’rianna Williams, a student at Simeon Career Academy High School, told WLS-TV.
Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal, both 15, were shot in separate incidents Tuesday, police said.
Jamari was outside a bank in a strip mall when he was shot. McNeal was in a car with a 14-year-old boy who was shot and injured.
Family members indicated that Jamari’s father was killed last year, said the Rev. Donovan Price, a community activist.
“It actually just multiplies the pain,” Price told the Chicago Tribune. “I think that more people need to realize the importance of each and every person killed by gun violence, not just get used to it like, ’Oh, another one.’”
Kentrell was a member of Good Kids Mad City, a youth group working to end violence. Jamari played football and loved sports.
Kenya Westbrook-Flowers was at Simeon on Wednesday to pick up her 14-year-old daughter.
“This is really sad and nobody is doing anything about it,” she said.
Waukee man charged with murder in March death of infant
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man has been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of a 6-month-old baby in March.
Nicholas Edward Cox, 22, was arrested Tuesday on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.
Officials said Iowa Falls police and paramedics responded to a 911 call on March 2 and found the baby unresponsive. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Cox gave various stories about his attempts to save the baby, finally telling investigators he was “way too rough” with the infant. An autopsy showed the baby died of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the neck and spine.
The baby also had many bruises and other hemorrhaging around his eye, the medical examiner said, and had other bruises and wounds that were in the process of healing.
Authorities have not said what Cox’s relationship to the infant was.
Police: Body in river was missing Illinois State University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinois State University, authorities said Thursday.
Jelani Day’s identity was confirmed through DNA and dental records, the LaSalle County coroner’s office said.
Day, 25, was last seen at the Illinois State campus on Aug. 24. His car was found in Peru two days later. The body was discovered in the Illinois River in the LaSalle-Peru area on Sept. 4.
“There are no words to clearly communicate our devastation. ... Our hearts are broken,” Day’s family said on Facebook.
“As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do,” the family said.
Investigators are trying to determine if Day was a victim of foul play, said John Fermon, a Bloomington police spokesman.
“Over time, that’s where we’ll get that answer,” he said of the investigation.
Day wanted to become a doctor and was pursuing a master’s degree in speech pathology at Illinois State, his mother said.
Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy referred to Day in a speech Tuesday.
“In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other,” she said.
Man accused of helping son after slayings of 4 in Minnesota
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The father of a man charged with killing four people in Minnesota and hiding their bodies in an SUV abandoned in Wisconsin is accused of helping his son after the slayings.
Darren Osborne, who also uses the last name McWright, was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting an offender. He is being held in Ramsey County on $2 million bail. Osborne has not yet been assigned a public defender who could speak on his behalf.
Osborne’s son, Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is accused of fatally shooting four people in St. Paul on Sept. 12. Later that day, a farmer found their bodies in a Mercedes-Benz SUV abandoned in a field of tall corn in the Town of Sheridan, Wisconsin, some 60 miles east of St. Paul.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Osborne, he followed his son in another SUV as Suggs drove the Mercedes-Benz with the bodies to Dunn County, Wis. Osborne then drove his son back to Minnesota, the complaint says.