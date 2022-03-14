The Journal Sentinel reports it was the state’s first case involving illegal sale of bighead, grass and silver carp.
The 19 convictions included improper transport of Asian carp, violation of wholesale fish dealer vehicle ID requirements when transporting fish, possession of illegal fish with a value greater than $300 and failure to keep wholesale fish dealer records.
Acting on a tip in 2018, DNR conservation wardens began an investigation and observed Li selling the fish to Asian Midway Foods in Madison. Charges were filed against Li in September 2020.
It is illegal to possess Asian carp in Wisconsin unless the fish have been gutted or the gills are severed.
Assisted living facility employee charged after woman’s death in Iowa
BONDURANT, Iowa — An employee of an Iowa assisted living facility is now facing charges related to the Jan. 21 death of a 77-year-old resident.
KCCI-TV reports that 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa, of Ankeny, has been charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse.
The charges stem from the death of Lynne Harriet Stewart. Stewart was found in subzero temperatures outside of Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant. The facility is a senior living home for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Staff members tried to warm up Stewart, then took her to a hospital, where she died.
3 Iowa children killed in Kansas accident
BUCKLIN, Kan. — An accident in southwestern Kansas has claimed the lives of three children from Iowa.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 in Ford County, near the town of Bucklin.
The patrol said a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis was westbound when it crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Mercury, 43-year-old David Clements, of West Des Moines, Iowa, sustained serious injuries.
Three children in the Mercury died. The patrol identified them as 12-year-old Juno Clements, 10-year-old Arabella Clements, and 7-year-old Harper Clements. The children were from Johnston, Iowa. The patrol report did not state the relationship between the driver and the children.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A second person has died after a fire swept through a Waukesha apartment building earlier last week.
Fire and police officials identified the latest victim as 51-year-old Kimberly McQuade. Fifty-year-old Kevin McQuade was the first victim of the Tuesday morning fire at the four-unit building. Three others are recovering from injuries.
A GoFundMe post says the two were husband and wife.
Funerals set for 2 victims of Iowa tornadoes
DES MOINES — Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month.
The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Rodney Clark’s service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at a cemetery in Madison County.
A funeral for 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher, of Chariton, will be at 4 p.m. Friday at a funeral home in Chariton. Fisher died when a tornado struck Red Haw State Park. A friend said Fisher was staying at the park at the time.