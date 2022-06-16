Deputy dies in head-on crash with oversized farm combine
HAMBURG, Iowa — A sheriff’s deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Iowa 275 north of Hamburg, killing Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Investigators said Richardson, 37, was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol said the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway’s center line. Richardson’s car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times, the patrol report said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Former police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former eastern Iowa police officer faces possible prison time after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty.
Andrew P. Denoyer, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
Denoyer faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when he’s sentenced July 29.
His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.
Caterpillar announces it is moving headquarters to Texas
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas.
Caterpillar Inc. said that it’s transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago.
The company had been based in Peoria, Ill., for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017. At the time, it touted Deerfield as meeting its goal of being more accessible to its global customers, dealers and employees.
Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has been in the state since the 1960s.
“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move,” CEO Jim Umpleby said.
Caterpillar said it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year.
It’s the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area.
A handful of technology companies have also recently shifted their headquarters from California’s Silicon Valley to Texas. Tesla and Oracle have moved to Austin, while Hewlett-Packard Packard Enterprises is now in Spring, Texas, outside Houston.
Woman faces battery charge in nude theft of police car
CHICAGO — A 34-year-old woman faces aggravated battery and other charges alleging that she jumped naked into a Chicago officer’s squad car, struck him with it and drove away, police said Wednesday.
Whitley Temple, of Chicago, was arrested Monday after police said she crashed the officer’s police SUV, climbed from a window and ran into oncoming traffic. She was apprehended following a brief foot chase.
Chicago police said the officer was responding Monday morning to reported gunshots when a dispatcher broadcast that a woman was “naked, intoxicated and threatening to hit people” at an intersection, according to an arrest report.
The officer found Temple laying naked on the ground, left his marked SUV to check on her and called an ambulance before Temple got up, walked toward the officer and jumped into the SUV.
A video of the incident obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows Temple driving off with the door ajar while the officer, apparently bleeding from the head, struggles on the ground.
The officer, who suffered injuries to his head and left leg, was released later Monday from a hospital.
Temple faces several felony counts, including aggravated battery of a peace officer and attempted murder, police said. She was due for an initial court appearance Wednesday.
Judge issues daily fine against former Wisconsin justice
MADISON, Wis. — A judge on Wednesday issued a scathing ruling against the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, accusing him of unprofessional and misogynistic conduct, forwarding his decision for possible disciplinary action against Michael Gableman.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered that Gableman be fined $2,000 per day until he complies with his earlier ruling. He also determined that Gableman violated his oath as an attorney following his “disruptive and disrespectful” appearance in court last week. At that hearing, Remington found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused to answer questions under subpoena in the courtroom. His attorneys tried unsuccessfully to block the subpoena.
“Wisconsin demands more from its attorneys,” Remginton wrote. “Gableman’s demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system.”
The order comes in an open records lawsuit filed by liberal government watchdog group American Oversight. It is one of three open records lawsuits the group filed against Gableman, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly. The group has won a series of victories before Remington and another Dane County judge after Gableman and Vos failed to produce the requested records in a timely manner.
Crews search for 2 men swept away by storm water
MILWAUKEE — Recovery crews searched Wednesday for two men who were swept away by fast-moving water in a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee after jumping in to try to save a 10-year-old boy.
A volunteer helping to search the shoreline found the boy’s body Tuesday, more than a mile away in the conjoining Kinnickinnic River, officials said. The youngster was identified by family as Mohammad Arman, who would have turned 11 on July 4.
Family members said the child’s father and a family friend followed the boy into the drainage ditch Monday evening. Witnesses said the men, ages 34 and 37, and the child were swept into a tunnel that runs under a road.
Crews are searching the river for the missing men by land and boat covering a stretch of water about 5 miles long, said Deputy Fire Chief Will Kowalski. Divers are on standby, he said.
Members of Milwaukee’s fire and police departments, Office of Emergency Management, the Metropolitan Sewage District and the National Weather Service searched a series of tunnels in the drainage ditch Tuesday, but did not find anything.
GOP gubernatorial candidate opposes same-sex marriage
MADISON, Wis. — Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes “marriage should be between a man and a woman.”
Tim Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November and this month won the former president’s endorsement.
Michels views on same-sex marriage have been in question after he made comments in his U.S. Senate race in 2004 when he backed a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.
“My position is that marriage should be between a man and a woman,” Michels said when asked about it Tuesday.
When asked if he would take steps as governor to limit the rights of gay people, Michels said: “As a businessman, what I do is I look at what’s in the legislation and it’s all about the details. So I am very hesitant to do hypotheticals on a broadly stated question like that.”
La Crosse mayor refuses to veto conversion therapy ban
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The mayor of La Crosse has refused to veto the city’s ban on conversion therapy, despite pressure from a coalition group.
The coalition includes people from local churches, led by former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker. They rallied outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon ahead of a 5 p.m. veto deadline for Mayor Mitch Reynolds.
Rally organizers say the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion outlined in the U.S. Constitution, the La Crosse Tribune reported. Some people who attended the rally say they want to preserve the ability to freely counsel people on their sexuality and gender identity.
The Common Council voted, 6-4, to ban conversion therapy last week, saying the ban protects “the health, safety and welfare of the people of the city of La Crosse.”
Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that often impacts the LGBTQ community by aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. La Crosse is the 14th city in Wisconsin to ban conversion therapy. While the ban was opposed by some, it has the support of the School District of La Crosse, the YWCA of La Crosse, health professionals and other community members.
