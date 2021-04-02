No charges for man who killed robber during unrest
CHICAGO — A man who killed someone who was trying to rob him during the widespread mayhem in Chicago over the death of George Floyd last summer won’t face criminal charges, police said Tuesday.
A Chicago Police Department spokesman said the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office last week rejected charges against the man after determining he acted in self defense. A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The incident is currently classified as Exceptionally Cleared/Closed,” police spokesman Officer Steve Rusanov wrote in an email.
The man, whose name has not been released because he was not charged, was on the city’s West Side June 2 when Laronzo Thomas, 31, and at least one other man tried to rob him and another man. Citing a police report, the Chicago Tribune reported that as Thomas tried to rob him, the man grabbed a metal bar and struck Thomas in the abdomen then fled in a vehicle.
Thomas was taken by ambulance to West Suburban Medical Center in nearby Oak Park later in the day. He was released from the hospital, but was readmitted three days later and died on June 5.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the man died from complications of assault.
Chicago was among a number of U.S. cities where protests devolved into widespread vandalism after video was shown around the world of a white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, a Black man, for more than nine minutes.
In Chicago, vandals smashed their way into scores of businesses, and made off with merchandise and other items in the chaos that police at the time said led to at least two shooting deaths and dozens of arrests.
The trial of Derek Chauvin, who faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death, began this week in Minneapolis.
Parents among 3 charged in death of 5-month-old babySHELDON, Iowa — The parents of a 5-month-old baby who died last year in northwestern Iowa are among three people now charged in the infant’s death.
Lawrence Ruotolo, 20, and Brittanee Baker, 21, both of Sheldon, have been charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury in the July 31 death of their daughter. Stacie Hurlburt, 49, also of Sheldon, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact, authorities said.
O’Brien County prosecutors say in court records that Ruotolo was caring for the baby on July 26 when he became angry with the infant’s crying and assaulted her, leading Baker to take the baby to a local emergency room. The baby was treated for abrasions and bruising to her head and ears and released, and hospital staff did not notify police or child services of the injuries.
The next day while again in her father’s care, the baby was found not breathing with no pulse and flown to a Sioux City hospital, where she died days later. An autopsy determined her cause of death was by “a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature.”
Investigators said Ruotolo and the two other women charged made up a story that the child had been injured by a lamp knocked over by cats.
Davenport man pleads not guilty to charges in mother’s deathDAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man charged with killing his mother in February has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the case.
Andrew Rupp, 53, entered the written not guilty pleas on Tuesday, the Quad-City Times reported.
Rupp was arrested after police were called to the PR Masonry Apartments in Davenport on Feb. 16 to check on the welfare of a person. Arriving officers found the body of 77-year-old Dianna Rupp inside one of the units. Police have not said how she died.
Rupp was arrested at the scene and initially charged with interference of official acts and drug possession. He was later charged with first-degree murder.
In his plea Tuesday, Rupp demanded his right to a speedy trial, but has since waived that right.
Former cafeteria worker charged with stealing $218,000 over 2 yearsWHEATON, Ill. — A former cafeteria worker at a suburban Chicago hospital has been charged with stealing more than $218,000 over two years, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.
Todd Jagow, 43, of Woodridge, is free on $10,000 bond after being charged with theft in excess of $100,000. DuPage County prosecutors say Jagow was working as a cafeteria supervisor at Elmhurst Hospital when he allegedly entered fictitious refunds and then took money from the cash register to conceal his actions. The thefts allegedly occurred between February 2018 and January 2020.
During a bond hearing Monday, prosecutors said Jagow paid personal expenses with the stolen money. The scheme was uncovered when hospital workers conducted a review of cafeteria sales.
“It is alleged that Mr. Jagow treated the coffers at Elmhurst Hospital as his own personal piggy bank, skimming money as he needed,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.
Jagow is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on April 20, the state’s attorney’s office said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation to speak on his behalf.
2 dead, 1 injured after house fire
CHICAGO — Two women died and a man was in serious condition following an early Thursday house fire on Chicago’s southwest side, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the home in Chrysler Village near Midway International Airport at about 2:10 a.m. on a report of a 21/2-story building on fire, said Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.
A 60-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital in very critical condition and a 41-year-old woman was taken another hospital in very critical condition, Hudson said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office said both women were later pronounced dead, the Chicago Tribune reported. Their names were not immediately released by authorities.A 57-year-old man who was also in the home was hospitalized in serious to critical condition with smoke inhalation, Hudson said.
He said the fire occurred in one of home’s bedrooms. The cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation.