Man charged with trespassing at Iowa neonatal intensive care
DES MOINES — A man charged with sneaking into a neonatal unit at a Des Moines hospital and feeding a baby that wasn’t his has not explained his motive, police said.
Adam Wedig, 36, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal trespass.
Police said Wedig got into the NICU at MercyOne on Dec. 28 and bottle-fed a baby despite having no connection to the baby’s family.
He told police he didn’t intend to hurt the child, KCCI-TV reports.
Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Wedig acknowledged he was a man seen in videotape at the hospital but didn’t offer a motive.
“So we don’t know what brought him to do this, but we were able to establish that, and this is the relieving piece, is that he had no intent to harm anyone,” Parizek said.
In a statement to KCCI last week, MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” and said it has changed policies to ensure a similar incident does not happen in the future.
Cedar Rapids man accused of sending threats to prosecutor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cedar Rapids man after he failed to appear in court last week for a charge accusing him of harassing a Linn County prosecutor.
Marcus Alan DeVore, 34, was charged in December with third-degree harassment, The Gazette reported. Investigators said in court documents that he contacted Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter on Dec. 22 with the intent to threaten or intimidate her.
Although DeVore was warned not to contact Slaughter again, he continued to send her Facebook messages that included “vulgar, threatening, alarming and intimidating language and emojis,” investigators said.
Prosecutors say DeVore was upset over the conviction of his friend, Drew Blahnik, for second-degree murder and other counts in the 2018 stabbing death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley, of Walker. Prosecutors said Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.
Blahnik, who has since legally changed his name to Johnny Blahnik Church, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December.
DeVore was out of jail on $300 bail pending his trial when he failed to appear in court to be formally charged on Jan. 28, officials said, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Prosecutors said they will seek the maximum of 30 days in jail for DeVore if he’s convicted of the misdemeanor.
Wisconsin Republicans propose constitutional ban on election grants
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday proposed making it unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer elections, the latest front in the ongoing battle over how to run elections in the presidential battleground state.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would not be able to stop the proposed constitutional amendment, which has to pass two consecutive sessions of the Legislature and be approved in a statewide vote. That could be done in 2023, putting it in effect before the 2024 presidential election.
The amendment addresses a Republican complaint about grant money that came to Wisconsin in 2020 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The state’s five largest cities received $8.8 million but more than 200 communities in Wisconsin received funding as part of $350 million given out nationally.
Pritzker presents $45 billion budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With inflation soaring and snow falling, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday offered tax relief on groceries, gasoline and property as part of a $45.4 billion budget unveiled in a speech that also served as a warmup for this fall’s gubernatorial election.
In the fiscal outline combined with the annual State of the State address, Pritzker proposed a spending plan for the year beginning July 1 that represents a 3.4% decrease from the current year.
Typically, members of both House and Senate would gather in the House chamber to receive the governor’s spending ideas, but the three-day winter storm forced legislative leaders to cancel all three scheduled session days this week.