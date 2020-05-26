Woman charged after stabbing, trying to drown cat
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines have charged a woman with animal torture after they say she stabbed her cat, then tried to drown it.
Police learned of the attack after being called to an apartment around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of an animal bite, the Des Moines Register reported.
Rosemary Kay Buelow, 21, told officers the cat had bitten her while she was showering and that she stabbed it in self-defense, police said. But police said there were inconsistencies in her story, and after questioning, Buelow admitted she had stabbed the cat with a kitchen knife several times, then tried to drown it in a bathtub because she didn’t want to care for it anymore and didn’t believe any shelter would take the animal.
Police did not reveal the condition of the cat.
Buelow was being held at the Polk County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Teen arrested after crash threw passenger in riverGREEN BAY, Wis. — Police say a 17-year-old girl from Green Bay has been arrested for drunken driving after a crash on the Main Street Bridge flung her passenger into the river.
WBAY-TV reports that video from a nearby weather camera shows a car turning onto Main Street at about 5:30 a.m., swerving and ultimately hitting a guardrail. It’s followed by a splash in the water.
Police say a boater who happened to be nearby pulled the crash victim out of the water. She was also a 17-year-old from Green Bay. She’s expected to survive.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI causing injury.The crash closed the bridge for one hour. Motorists could use other downtown bridges to get across the Fox River until the bridge reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
Illinois board OKs O’Hare airport access to Interstate 490CHICAGO — The Illinois Tollway board has approved agreements with two major railroads that help clear the way for a western highway access into O’Hare International Airport that tollway officials have long argued is crucial to the airport’s expansion.
Under the agreements announced Thursday with the Soo Line Railroad Co. and Union Pacific Railroad, the tollway will spend roughly $250 million on land, construction access rights, air rights, business impacts and future structural maintenance costs associated with the Interstate 490 project, tollway spokesman Dan Rozek said.
The expansion is the biggest and most expensive in the airport’s 75-year history and is slated to be finished by end of 2028, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Upon completion, the project would connect Illinois Route 390 east with a new north-south tollway planned to be called Interstate 490, which will spread along the airport’s west side. The new tollway would also connect with Interstate 90 to the north and the Tri-State Tollway to the south.
Construction on parts of I-490 can begin this fall, but final steps that need completion include an environmental study for review by the Federal Aviation Administration and agreements with the Chicago Department of Aviation.Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois praised the project agreement.
“The Elgin O’Hare Western Access Project is vital to the future of northeastern Illinois’s transportation network, and today’s vote is a critical milestone toward construction of this project,” Duckworth said.
Teen dead, another injured as truck flees Iowa traffic stopPROLE, Iowa — An 18-year-old driver fleeing a police stop died and his passenger was injured when their vehicle crashed into trees over the weekend, authorities in south-central Iowa said.
Memphis Issac Kincade Pickett, 18, of Winterset, died in the crash and his passenger, 21-year-old Quentin Lane Siefkas, was seriously injured, television station WOI reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened Sunday afternoon after a Madison County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the truck and a high-speed chase ensued. Pickett lost control of the truck on a curve in a country road near Prole and crashed into trees, investigators said. Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers had to cut into the truck to free Siefkas.
Investigators said that alcohol consumption was a contributing factor in the chase and the crash. Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.
Man, officer treated for carbon monoxide poisoningPORTAGE, Wis. — Police in Portage say carbon monoxide poisoning sent a man and a police officer to the hospital.
Police responded to some townhouses Sunday about 4 p.m. for a report of a 40-year-old man experiencing dizziness and slurring his words. The man was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived.
Carbon monoxide alarms carried by the paramedics began to activate. The officer that helped evacuate the man was affected by the high level of carbon monoxide. Both were taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on the condition of the man, but police say the officer was treated and released.
Some residents were evacuated for a couple hours. Authorities did not say what caused the high level of carbon monoxide.