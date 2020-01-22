Law firm asks supreme court to reverse voter-roll decision
MADISON — A conservative law firm on Tuesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s order putting on hold a ruling that would have forced the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state’s voter rolls.
Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the state Supreme Court to overturn the state appeals court’s Jan. 14 decision that placed the original ruling on hold. It also asked the high court to undo the stay of a contempt order against the state Elections Commission that the lower court had issued after the commission failed to proceed with the voter purge.
The state Supreme Court on Jan. 13 declined to take the case and bypass the state appeals court. Less than 24 hours later, the appeals court issued its orders that effectively hit the pause button on the case and halted any immediate change to the state’s voter registration rolls.
Senate passes election-selfies bill
MADISON — Wisconsin voters could legally take selfies with their marked election ballots under a bill the state Senate approved Tuesday.
Wisconsin is one of 18 states with a law barring the showing of a completed ballot, but it is rarely enforced. The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote. It goes next to the state Assembly.
The measure’s supporters call the ban archaic, especially in an era in which voters are increasingly posting pictures of themselves with their marked ballots on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. But county election clerks warned last year that changing the law could open the door to undoing the secrecy of the ballot.
The Wisconsin County Clerk Association registered against the bill. Clerks warned lawmakers that making it commonplace to show a marked ballot could lead to employers, unions or others forcing people to prove they voted a certain way to receive a benefit or avoid being punished. They also voiced concern about how people legally taking photos in a polling location could infringe on the confidentiality rights of other voters.
Pence to attend school choice event
MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Wisconsin state Capitol on Jan. 28 for an event in the building’s rotunda celebrating national school choice week, the White House announced Tuesday.
It will be Pence’s first visit to Madison since the 2016 campaign. Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks as part of the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase, an event celebrating national school choice week. The Madison event is advertised as a celebration of school choice options for children and families and was to include “musical and artistic performances” in what is described as a “fun, energetic celebration.”
Senate debates student restraints
MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate passed a bill Tuesday supported by disability rights advocates and parents that would establish more procedures for when schools restrain a student or place them in seclusion.
The disability rights community advocated for improvements to the law after a 2014 study found that 80% of the students placed in restraints or in seclusion have a disability. The existing law, passed in 2011, only allows for a student to be physically restrained if they pose an imminent risk to others’ safety.
The bill passed Tuesday would change how such incidents are reported and tracked. Under the proposal, the state Department of Public Instruction would be required to track the incidences and schools would have to inform parents if their student were ever secluded or restrained. The measure has bipartisan support. It still must pass the state Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
Longtime state senator won’t run
MADISON — A second longtime Democratic Wisconsin state senator won’t be running for re-election this fall.
Mark Miller, of Monona, is the second Democratic senator to announce his retirement this month. Sen. Dave Hansen, of Green Bay, announced Jan. 9 that he won’t seek re-election. He has served in the Senate since 2001.
Evers signs Lyme disease bills
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a pair of bills designed to combat the spread of Lyme disease by warning visitors to state parks and other outdoor properties about the risks and making insect repellent available to buy at state parks and trails.
Under one new law, the state Department of Natural Resources would be required to post at least one sign warning visitors about Lyme disease at each state park, trail, recreation area and forest. The second new law allows the department to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites. If left untreated it can spread to joints, the heart and nervous system, causing pain, dizziness, heart palpitations and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.