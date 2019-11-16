The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has died.
Mark Cady died Friday from an apparent heart attack, according to a release on the Iowa Judicial Branch website. He was 66 years old.
"Tonight, the state lost a great man, husband, father, grandfather and jurist," Cady's family said in a statement.
Cady, of Ft. Dodge, was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998 and in 2011 was named chief justice. Among other accomplishments, Cady was known for authoring the opinion for Varnum V. Brien in 2009, which effectively made Iowa the third state in the union to recognize same-sex marriages.
One Iowa, an organization dedicated to empowering and advocating for LGBTQ residents statewide, issued a statement following Cady's death.
“At One Iowa, we are saddened to hear of Chief Justice Cady's death," One Iowa Executive Director Courtney Reyes said in the statement. "Earlier this year, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of one of his most impactful decisions: Varnum v. Brien. His words in that decision have touched the lives of countless LGBTQ people not just in Iowa, but nationwide."