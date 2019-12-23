Woman and dog killed, driver injured in Marshalltown crash
MARSHALLTOWN — Authorities say a central Iowa woman and her dog were killed while driving the wrong way down a state highway on Saturday.
Kim Pfantz, 58, of State Center, was driving with her dog eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 in Marshalltown around 8 p.m., according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Pfantz collided with another vehicle. She and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Both people involved were wearing seat belts.
The crash is under investigation.
Grand jury indicts former trash collection official
DES MOINES — A federal grand jury has indicted a former executive of the organization that collects trash in Des Moines and more than a dozen and other communities in central Iowa, the federal prosecutor in Des Moines said Friday.
Jeffrey Dworek, 54, formerly of Urbandale was the director of operations for Metro Waste Authority when he allegedly diverted more than $1 million to a company he formed. He is charged with 10 counts of mail fraud, U.S. Attorney Mark Krickbaum said.
Court documents show he was arrested in Des Moines by an FBI agent and made an initial court appearance Friday. He was released on bond.His court-appointed public defender did not immediately respond to a message.
A trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.
The indictment was announced a day after Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announced his office uncovered misuse of at least $1.8 million following reports from the organization’s executive director of unusual financial transactions.
Sand said his staff contacted the FBI and worked with agents on the investigation.
Dworek is accused of setting up a company to provide services to MWA without a bidding process and paid out MWA funds for his own benefit between 2012 and 2017. He’d worked at the agency since 1996.
The use of another $458,000 paid to other vendors was considered improper because Dworek also had connections to them and accepted kickbacks.
Dworek resigned in March 2017.
MWA is run by Polk County and the cities that pay fees for its services.