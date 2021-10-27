Woman sues University of Iowa, fraternity over sex assault
IOWA CITY — A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted at a University of Iowa fraternity is suing two men and the fraternity.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges two members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as Iowa FIJI, assaulted her at a party at the fraternity in September 2020. She also alleges the assault was filmed and photographed and the images were widely circulated.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages from the two men and the fraternity. It also names Mu Deuteron, the corporate entity under which FIJI operates, and the Phi Gamma Delta Educational Foundation, a nonprofit based in Kentucky.
The Associated Press is not naming the two men because they have not been charged. They were expelled from the fraternity, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.
The lack of charges prompted several protests on the University of Iowa campus, including on Aug. 31, when about 1,000 people gathered outside of the fraternity house and a second location calling for action on the case and to abolish the fraternity.
An online petition making similar demands had more than 167,000 signatures as of Tuesday.
The AP does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault.
Inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man
DES MOINES — An Iowa prison inmate will be charged with murder for the 2012 killing of a homeless man, police in Des Moines announced.
Police said William Rulli, 35, will face a first-degree murder charge after confessing to a corrections officer that he killed 56-year-old Stanley Golinsky nine years ago, television station KCCI reported.
Golinsky’s beaten and burned body was found in October 2012 by a passerby under a railroad bridge in downtown Des Moines, between a bike path and the Des Moines River.
Rulli is currently in Anamosa State Penitentiary serving a prison sentence for first-degree burglary. Officials said he’ll be taken to Polk County to face the murder charge.
Des Moines protester acquitted of blocking street last year
DES MOINES — An activist who was acquitted in August of interfering in a protest arrest last year has been acquitted of another charge in which police accused him of blocking a street during a protest.
A judge on Friday found Jaylen Cavil, an organizer for Des Moines’ Black Liberation Movement, not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a public way, the Des Moines Register reported.
Police had argued that organizers didn’t get a permit for the protest on Sept. 22, 2020, in which Cavil, 24, participated. Between 150 and 200 people marched in the protest organized after a nurse at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia accused it of operating on migrant women without their consent and performing procedures that were medically unnecessary, including hysterectomies.
Police said protesters entered the street, putting themselves and others in danger.
But Magistrate Beth Tigges said there was no evidence that Cavil planned the march or that he blocked traffic. Photos of the protest showed Cavil was on the line between two lanes of traffic and not blocking any vehicle.
A Des Moines Register Analysis found in March that nearly 80 cases related to protests after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer were dismissed or resulted in not-guilty verdicts.
In August, a jury acquitted Cavil of interference with an official act after police said he got in the way of officers trying to arrest another protester during a demonstration last year.
Man sentenced to federal prison in Iowa for concert schemes
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Chicago man has been sentenced in Iowa to federal prison for running a scheme in which he collected deposits and money for other expenses related to music concerts that never took place.
Romel Murphy, 43, was sentenced last week to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty in January to one count of wire fraud, federal prosecutors in Cedar Rapids said. There is no parole in the federal system.
Investigators said Murphy used his talent booking agency to solicit music venues to send him money to secure artists’ performances. Prosecutors said Murphy would send signed contracts to victims that appeared to have come from the artists, but that had actually been drafted and signed by Murphy himself. The venues would sign the contracts andwire funds to Murphy, which he never paid to the artists, but used for gambling and other personal uses.
Murphy defrauded his victims of more than $410,000 from November 2017 through March 2019, prosecutors said, and his sentencing judge ordered him to pay more than $414,400 in restitution to his victims.
Murphy had three prior convictions for federal fraud-related offenses and committed two of those offenses while on federal supervised release, prosecutors said.