Kenosha shop owner says Trump used his store for political gain
KENOSHA, Wis. — The owner of a camera shop that was destroyed during unrest in Kenosha and highlighted during President Donald Trump’s visit says the president used his store for political gain by appearing with a former owner of the business while touring the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice.
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Gram said he got a call Monday from the White House asking if he would join the president on a tour that would showcase the destruction to the business, but Gram rejected the offer. And he said Trump’s references to Rode as the owner of the business were deceptive.
“I think everything he (Trump) does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it,” Gram said.
The White House, however, noted Wednesday that Rode and his family founded and built Rode’s Camera Shop before World War II and still own the building that houses the shop. Trump didn’t visit the site of the shop during Tuesday’s trip to Kenosha, but Rode met with him a few blocks away.
“I just appreciate President Trump coming today, everybody here does,” Rode said. “We’re so thankful we got the federal troops here. Once they got here things did calm down quite a bit.”
Biden: Officer who shot Blake needs to be charged
Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha, Wis., who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29—year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”
The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.
Biden plans to visit Kenosha today, saying there have been “overwhelming requests” that he come to the city.
Authorities arrest suspects accused of shooting at deputies
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of shooting at Dane County sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit.
A deputy made a traffic stop in the Town of Pleasant Springs about 11:30 p.m. Monday, but the car drove off and a chase began, according to sheriff’s officials. The suspects fired multiple rounds at pursuing deputies, authorities said.
The suspects drove into Cottage Grove where police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The man and woman in the car fled into some nearby woods.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects — a 38-year-old Madison man and a 30-year-old Mauston woman — were arrested Tuesday morning in Cottage Grove and are being held pending charges.
Community service officer fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Authorities on Tuesday named a community service officer for the Milwaukee Police Department who was fatally shot in what authorities said appeared to be a neighbor dispute.
Police arrested a 65-year-old suspect after responding to the scene on the city’s south side Monday evening. The department said the community service officer, Naeem Sarosh, was 35 years old and was a well-respected employee.
Community service officers are civilian employees who help with non-emergency calls. Sarosh had worked for the department for four years.
Illinois House panel to investigate Madigan
CHICAGO — An Illinois House panel convened at the request of Republicans will investigate Speaker Michael Madigan, a long-serving Democrat who has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation, legislative leaders announced Wednesday.
Republicans filed paperwork to form the bipartisan committee earlier this week, a move that comes nearly two months after federal prosecutors named the Democrat by title in a criminal investigation on ComEd. The utility company has acknowledged engaging in bribery from 2011 to 2019 in the Capitol.
Such an investigative committee, which has been convened two other times since 2012, can recommend discipline, including expulsion, under the Illinois Constitution. Ousting a legislator requires 79 votes of the 118-member House.
The committee will have three Republicans and three Democrats.
Murder charges filed in death of 17-year-old activist
CHICAGO — A young Chicago activist who opposed police in the city’s schools was shot to death earlier this year by a friend who was firing at a passing vehicle, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Genove Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Caleb Reed, 17. Surveillance video show Martin, Reed and two others were walking along a street on July 31 when an auto passed them and stopped nearby, prosecutors said. Reed allegedly pulled a gun and fired at the auto and he and the others ran before an occupant of the auto returned fire. Prosecutors say video shows Martin firing behind him, striking Reed in the head.